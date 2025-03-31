Hi, Subscriber

Native Son: Massachusetts-Born Southpaw Slated to Start for Red Sox

Massachusetts native Sean Newcomb will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox today as they open up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The 31-year-old left-hander is from Middleborough, Massachusetts.

Newcomb was drafted with the 15th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014. The Angels scouted him as a frontline starter because of his mid-90s fastball and wipeout curve, but he never got a chance to prove himself with the team that drafted him.

Newcomb was traded to the Atlanta Braves in the deal that brought Andrelton Simmons to the Angels. He broke into the majors with the Braves in 2017, showing glimpses of dominance, including a near no-hitter against the Dodgers in 2018. However, control issues often undercut his electric stuff, leading to a shift between the rotation and bullpen.

Newcomb’s tenure in Atlanta ended in 2022 when he was designated for assignment and landed with the Chicago Cubs. He made a handful of appearances out of Chicago’s bullpen but struggled to stick. After bouncing around the minors and independent ball, Newcomb caught the attention of Boston’s front office.

The Red Sox signed him to a minor-league deal in February 2024, intrigued by his reworked mechanics and improved command. Newcomb is hoping to carve out a spot starter or long relief role with Boston in 2025.

“Spring training was fun. But to wear this uniform in a game is going to be special,” Newcomb told Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe Sunday. “Physically, this is the best I’ve been in a while.”

“He did a good job. He faced some good lineups,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora in the report. “He earned it, to be honest with you. Excited about his opportunity. He’s here to contribute.”

