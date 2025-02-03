New Red Sox Cap Design Unveiled?

New Era, the official cap manufacturer of Major League Baseball released the designs for the league’s spring training caps this morning. Among the thirty new looks, the Red Sox cap remains unchanged from the 2024 season, with the exception of a new “Spring Training, Florida 2025” side patch.

The red cap follows many Red Sox spring training and batting practice designs from previous seasons, drawing inspiration from the red caps the team wore from 1974 to 1978. The red design briefly reappeared as an on-field cap in 1997 but was quickly shelved.

MLB Spring Training caps debuted in 2017 as part of a merchandising initiative by New Era and Major League Baseball. Since then, the two have joined forces to release new caps for every MLB team for nearly every occasion: Jackie Robinson Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, the All-Star Game and Player’s Weekend, just to name a few.

Spring training caps provide teams with a different look than their standard on-field caps, and in recent years have featured a combination of retro and alternate logos as well as team mascots. They’re also constructed of “performance-enhancing” features including lightweight materials and breathable fabrics.

The Red Sox have not worn a cap that strays from their conventional “gothic B” logo since 2009 when a cap featuring the team’s “two socks” logo was occasionally worn. That “on-field alternate” has remained on sale at the team’s Jersey Street store and numerous vendors in the years since, however.