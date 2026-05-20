Boston Red Sox Will Be Reminded Of Massive Roster Blunder Against Royals

On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

They will look to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

In Wednesday’s game, Michael Wacha will be the starter for the Royals.

He is off to a strong start to the 2026 season with a 4-2 record (and 2.83 ERA) in nine games.

The 34-year-old is in his third year with the franchise.

Red Sox Will Be Reminded Of Massive Roster Blunder

Wacha had spent one season with the Red Sox (in 2022).

He went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 games.

That said, the team was unable to keep him in free agency.

@redsoxstats wrote (on May 18): “With the Sox in KC, they’ll face Michael Wacha Wednesday. He left the Sox after 2022. Since then, 115 pitchers have thrown 300+ innings, and among them, Wacha ranks 16th in total WAR, one spot behind Crochet and two spots behind Suarez.

Wacha: 93 starts, 531 IP, 3.42 ERA”

Wacha has also had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres over 14 seasons.

The 2015 All-Star has gone 115-77 with a 3.85 ERA in 318 career games.

It’s worth pointing out that the Red Sox could have benefited by keeping Wacha.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 21-27 record in 48 games.

They are 13-13 in the 26 games they have played on the road.

Following the Royals, the Red Sox will host the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Fenway Park.

Royals Right Now

The Royals are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 20-29 record in 49 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (but 13-12 in 25 games at home).