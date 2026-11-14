David Ortiz Reacts To Boston Red Sox Signing World Series Champion

The Boston Red Sox did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a slow start to the regular season.

That said, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

David Ortiz Reacts To Red Sox Signing World Series Champion

This week, the Red Sox made one of the biggest moves of 2026 free agency.

They agreed to a deal with Jake Bauers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 13): “BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

One person to react to the news was Red Sox legend David Ortiz (h/t Dan Roche of WBZ-TV).

Ortiz: “I think it’s a great sign. I mean, he came here for power. He had a good season this past season. We need some offense. I think it’s a great acquisition.”

Looking At Bauers

Bauers was picked in the 7th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He started out his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners from 2018-21.

The 31-year-old then spent the 2023 season with the New York Yankees.

Bauers had most recently been with the Brewers for the last three years.

In 2026, he won the World Series title (and hit 26 home runs during the regular season).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox last won a World Series during the 2018 season.

They finished the year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.