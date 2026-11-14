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David Ortiz Reacts To Boston Red Sox Signing World Series Champion

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ST. PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 25: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after he flied out to center field with a man on during the fourth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 25, 2014 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a slow start to the regular season.

That said, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

David Ortiz Reacts To Red Sox Signing World Series Champion

GettyDavid Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox tips his batting helmet to the crowd during the 87th Annual MLB All-Star Game at PETCO Park on July 12, 2016 in San Diego, California.

This week, the Red Sox made one of the biggest moves of 2026 free agency.

They agreed to a deal with Jake Bauers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 13): “BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

GettyJake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a walk-off single in the tenth inning for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

One person to react to the news was Red Sox legend David Ortiz (h/t Dan Roche of WBZ-TV).

Ortiz: “I think it’s a great sign. I mean, he came here for power. He had a good season this past season. We need some offense. I think it’s a great acquisition.”

Looking At Bauers

GettyJake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at American Family Field on June 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bauers was picked in the 7th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He started out his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners from 2018-21.

The 31-year-old then spent the 2023 season with the New York Yankees.

GettyJake Bauers #61 of the New York Yankees reacts to his two run home run, for a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 

Bauers had most recently been with the Brewers for the last three years.

In 2026, he won the World Series title (and hit 26 home runs during the regular season).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyChad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Red Sox last won a World Series during the 2018 season.

They finished the year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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David Ortiz Reacts To Boston Red Sox Signing World Series Champion

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