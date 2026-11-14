ST. PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 25: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after he flied out to center field with a man on during the fourth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 25, 2014 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a slow start to the regular season.
Bauers was picked in the 7th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
He started out his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners from 2018-21.
The 31-year-old then spent the 2023 season with the New York Yankees.
Bauers had most recently been with the Brewers for the last three years.
In 2026, he won the World Series title (and hit 26 home runs during the regular season).
Looking At The Red Sox Right Now
The Red Sox last won a World Series during the 2018 season.
They finished the year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Boston Red Sox did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a slow start to the regular season.That said, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.David Ortiz Reacts To Red Sox Signing World Series ChampionThis week, the Red Sox made one of the biggest […]
David Ortiz Reacts To Boston Red Sox Signing World Series Champion