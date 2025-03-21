Ouch: Red Sox Hit With New Trevor Story Injury Concern

Trevor Story’s spring has encountered yet another setback.

The Red Sox second baseman was scratched late from Friday night’s Grapefruit League game against the Pirates due to lower-back tightness, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. It’s the latest in a string of physical setbacks for the veteran infielder, who has struggled to stay on the field since arriving in Boston.

For the second time this month, Story’s back is barking loud enough to keep him out of the lineup—a less-than-ideal trend for the Red Sox as spring ramps up. The first flare-up sidelined him for nearly a week, and while it’s too early to tell how long this latest hiccup might linger, more clarity is expected later Friday evening.

Since signing a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2022 season, Trevor Story’s time in Boston has been completely shadowed by injuries. Brought in as a high-profile free agent to solidify the infield and bring pop to the lineup after the departure of Xander Bogaerts, Story’s stint has instead been marred by a string of setbacks. Now it’s fair to ask if the team will ever get a full return on its investment.

From elbow surgery to a fractured wrist and now recurring back issues, Story has barely a full season’s worth of action. And when he has played, the flashes of power and defensive prowess have too often been overshadowed by rust and inconsistency.

Story’s durability concerns are now impossible to ignore. The Red Sox, once banking on Story to be a key piece of their next contending core, are left hoping he can stay upright long enough to find his rhythm. Marcelo Mayer’s great spring and the growing restlessness of fans make 2025 a crucial campaign for both Story and Boston’s confidence in his future.

Stay tuned—Red Sox fans are hoping the delay is just a minor spring detour, not a sign of things to come.