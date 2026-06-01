Boston Red Sox Get Promising Outlook For Fast-Rising Pitchers

Several issues are haunting the Boston Red Sox in 2026. Whether it is injuries, a struggling pitching staff, or an offense that is too inconsistent, it’s been a problem. Some of it can be pointed to the roster built over the offseason by Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

However, excuses are beginning to run out for Breslow. He fired former manager Alex Cora in April, along with five members of his staff. Under interim manager Chad Tracy, things have not gotten any better. Sooner or later, Boston will have to begin to look toward the future. With some of their young starting arms, it could be a bright future.

Two Boston Red Sox Pitchers Tabbed As Top Young Arms

Injuries have hit the rotation at times in 2026. Sonny Gray went down with an injured list stint, and Garrett Crochet is currently on the IL. Brayan Bello had been inconsistent, but two young arms who have been consistent have been left-handers Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the top 25-and-under starting pitchers in MLB, and Tolle and Early earned honorable mentions. That feels like a little bit of a snub.

In 11 starts this season, the 24-year-old Early is 5-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 61 innings pitched with 57 strikeouts. He broke camp as the fifth starter.

“Early has a 2.80 ERA after 15 major league starts, which goes to show how successful he’s been at bamboozling hitters with his six-pitch mix. He’s probably been a little too effective at preventing runs, given that he actually gets hit pretty hard and has mostly avoided damage via an 88.3 strand percentage this year. At worst, though, he looks like an effective mid-rotation starter,” wrote Rymer.

As for the 23-year-old Tolle, he began the season in Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox. However, since he made it to Boston, he’s been consistent. In seven starts, he has a 2.61 ERA and struck out 46 batters in 41.1 innings with his overpowering fastball.

“There is also something to be said about the pure entertainment value of Tolle as a presence on the mound. He’s a big, excitable dude whose approach to pitching is to go “Here it is, hit it” with his mid-to-high 90s heat. It’s pretty great, honestly,” admitted Rymer.

Boston Red Sox Could Have Had a Trio of Young Arms

Oh, what could have been for the Red Sox. Coming at No. 6 on Rymer’s list was Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Kyle Harrison. What a last 12 months it’s been for Harrison.

He was traded from the San Francisco Giants to Boston as part of the Rafael Devers deal last June. Then, over the winter, he was shipped to Milwaukee as part of a deal that brought Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox. Breslow and the front office are taking a loss with that trade.

In 10 starts for the Brewers, Harrison is 6-1 with a 1.57 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 51.2 innings with a 2.4 WAR. Boston could have had a three-headed left-handed monster in their starting rotation.

Early and Tolle had been the subject of trade rumors over the winter, but Breslow held onto them. It’s turning into the right decision, but the decision to trade Harrison as part of a return for Durbin is going to sting for a while.