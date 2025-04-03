Red Sox’ ‘Controversial’ City Connect Jerseys Leak Ahead of Home Opener

Photos of the Red Sox’ much-anticipated second City Connect jerseys leaked Thursday morning. The leak has not been confirmed by the Red Sox or Major League Baseball as of this writing. They are green, as anticipated, notably the “Fenway Park” green that their venerated stadium is known for. Red Sox President Sam Kennedy told the “Fenway Rundown” podcast in March the uniforms would be “controversial,” although the design appears more traditional compared to the team’s yellow 2021 City Connect release.

“I can tell you that they will be controversial,” Kennedy said. “And I think you’re on the right track in terms of the color scheme that you mentioned. “There might be a theme with a certain wall in left field.”

The “Red Sox” lettering on the jersey nods directly to Fenway Park’s iconic Green Monster, replicating the distinct scoreboard font that has been a staple in left field for over a century. Green and red circles are stitched into the lower left corner of the jersey, representing the ball and strike indicator lights on that same scoreboard.

Nike launched its City Connect uniform series in 2021, aiming to blend baseball with the cultural and historical identities of each franchise’s city — and to appeal to a younger generation of fans as a potentially lucrative merchandising strategy. The initiative seeks to go beyond “traditional” uniform designs, giving clubs an opportunity to wear something that reflects the broader character of their fanbase and region.

The Red Sox were the first team to unveil City Connect uniforms in April 2021, debuting a bright yellow and sky-blue colorway, directly inspired by the Marathon’s iconic finish line on Boylston Street and the colors of the Boston Athletic Association, who run the event.