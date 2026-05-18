Pirates Finally Promote ‘The Password’ as Lineup Problems Mount

The Pittsburgh Pirates are finally promoting top outfield prospect Jhostynxon García on Tuesday as mounting lineup problems and a key injury left the club searching for immediate offensive help.

Nicknamed “The Password” because of his confounding 12-letter first name, García arrives in Pittsburgh as the organization’s No. 4-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, after a scorching Triple-A return that included a three-homer game, and with pressure already building around the Pirates’ fading playoff push.

The Red Sox signed García, now 23, in 2019 out of Venezuela for a $350,000 bonus.

García’s Long Wait Ends After Dominant Triple-A Surge

García, acquired from Boston last December in the trade that sent right-hander Johan Oviedo to the Red Sox, dazzled during spring training as one of the Grapefruit League’s most electric bats, slashing .405/.463/.595 across 41 plate appearances with two home runs and six RBIs. The Pirates sent him to the minors to begin the year regardless, preferring that he collect daily at-bats in a developmental setting rather than ride the Pittsburgh bench waiting for sporadic playing time alongside an already-crowded outfield of Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Ryan O’Hearn.

García proceeded to go 1-for-27 through his first 29 minor-league plate appearances before a three-hit game on April 5 snapped the skid. Six more productive outings followed, then a back injury landed him on the injured list.

In his first game back from the IL at Triple-A Indianapolis, García went 5-for-5 with three home runs, and since that April 5 breakout he has posted a .324/.365/.632 slash line across 68 plate appearances, per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.

García made his big-league debut with Boston last Aug. 22, going 1-for-7 across five games before being returned to the minors. He was then dealt to Pittsburgh that December as the centerpiece of the Oviedo trade. The right-handed outfielder from San Fernando de Apure, Venezuela, remains under Pittsburgh’s control through 2032 with his rookie eligibility still intact entering 2026.

Pirates, Facing Playoff Pressure, Option Nick Yorke

The Pirates enter Tuesday’s road opener against the St. Louis Cardinals having lost three straight to the Philadelphia Phillies by a combined 23-9 score. Pittsburgh stood 24-23 through Sunday — barely above .500 and sitting five games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and 3½ out of a National League Wild Card position, per Rum Bunter.

The lineup still ranks sixth in the majors in runs scored (229) and fourth in on-base percentage (.332), but O’Hearn’s right quad strain, expected to cost him multiple weeks, and Ozuna’s .182/.271/.311 slump through 39 games have stripped the Pirates’ middle of the order of its production.

Infielder Nick Yorke, a Red Sox first-round pick in 2020, was optioned to Indianapolis to make room. Both Yorke and García arrived in Pittsburgh through the Red Sox pipeline, making this a direct swap of ex-Boston farmhands, with the 23-year-old outfielder getting the call the organization had held back since March.

If García delivers the impact Pittsburgh believes he can, the promotion could become one of the defining moments of the Pirates’ 2026 season. But with O’Hearn injured, Ozuna struggling badly and the NL Central race tightening, “The Password” is arriving with far more than prospect hype attached to his debut opportunity.