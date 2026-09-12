Boston Red Sox Place Speedy Outfielder on Temporary Inactive List During Royals Series

The Boston Red Sox made an intriguing roster move during their series against the Kansas City Royals.

Boston suffered a 3-2 loss to the Royals at home in the series opener on Friday. It was a disappointing loss, but the Red Sox remain firmly in the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

The Red Sox are 80-68.

Boston Red Sox Place OF on Inactive List

During Boston’s series against the Royals, the Red Sox made an intriguing roster move on a speedy outfielder who has struggled.

Boston’s Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, announced that Nelly Taylor was placed on the temporary inactive list. The move was seen on the MiLB transactions log.

The temporary inactive list is used when a player can’t play for a short time due to personal matters, family illnesses, or any sort of excused absence, which allows a team to create a roster spot without placing a player on the injured list.

Boston selected Taylor in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Polk State Junior College. The outfielder has spent the entire season in Double-A, but has struggled offensively. He’s hitting .188 with 8 home runs and 26 RBIs, while he’s recorded 23 stolen bases and has been caught just 5 times.

In his three-year pro career, Taylor is hitting .214 with 23 home runs and 121 RBIs. He’s stolen 85 bases and has been caught just 27 times, showing off his blazing speed.

Boston Right Now

The Red Sox suffered a 3-2 loss to the Royals in the series opener on Friday.

Boston were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, which was frustrating for interim manager Chad Tracy.

“We need to do more, particularly in the early part of the game,” said Tracy. “We’re getting some action late. Again, it’s not for lack of baserunners. We’re creating opportunities, but not taking advantage of them. But we will.”

Although Boston lost, the Red Sox are firmly in a playoff spot. The team is also going to get Ceddanne Rafaela and Willson Contreras back from injury soon.

“We’re in a really good spot right now, and when those guys come back, we’re gonna be even better,” said right fielder Wilyer Abreu. “So, just wait for them to come back and try to win the games when they’re still on the IL.”

Boston is 80-68.