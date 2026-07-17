Red Sox Predicted to Acquire 49-Home Run Slugger in Bold Move

The Boston Red Sox could be a buyer ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

Boston has turned its season around after going 9-0 on a 9-game road trip to put itself right back into playoff contention. If the Red Sox are indeed going to be buyers, they could look to add another impact bat to the roster.

With the Red Sox potentially being buyers, MLB analyst Jake Storiale predicts Boston will trade for Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds in a bold move.

“I’ve had a guy whom I’ve been debating, because I feel like he has to be traded,” Storiale said on Talkin’ Baseball. “He’s having a down year, but is a streakier player, with right-handed power. Eugenio Suarez hasn’t been going, but he’s streaky as hell, and if he gets a little playoff juice, that guy can get you through some games. It’s the Boston Red Sox.

“First base/DH, they ahve some availability there. They’ve been chasing right-handed pop for so long, they can basically get him on the house. They think they are in it. Geno to the Sox.”

The Red Sox could split Suarez and Willson Contreras at first base and DH and add some more pop to the lineup, which desperately needs it.

Suarez signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Reds, so Cincinnati could flip him to get an asset back. He’s hitting .208 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. However, last season, he hit 49 home runs and 118 RBIs.

Red Sox Trade Deadline Plans ‘Fluid’

Although Boston entered the trade deadline on a 9-game winning streak, the Red Sox weren’t set as buyers.

Instead, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported during the All-Star break that Boston is keeping all options open.

“On June 24, the Red Sox were 33-46, the fifth-worst record in baseball, a half-game out of last place. In the 15 games since, Boston has gone 13-2, the best record in baseball, and climbed to within a half-game of the final wild-card spot,” Passan wrote. “And while that is the perfect illustration and encapsulation of why teams in the AL still haven’t gone into full dump mode, it has brought up an entirely different question for the Red Sox: Should they be looking to add?

For now, their plans are fluid. Boston isn’t discounting pursuing help before Aug. 3. The Red Sox also know that, for an entire half of the season, they personified mediocrity and that 15 games does not a season make. So, like many others, they’re weighing their options, knowing that if they stumble, they can pivot into dump mode and make a killing with Chapman as well as potentially Gray, Willson Contreras and Garrett Whitlock.”

Although the Red Sox are keeping all options open, Boston likely deserves to add, given how well they have played as of late.

Reds Could Flip Suarez

Cincinnati went out and signed Suarez to a one-year deal, but he has struggled and could be flipped ahead of the deadline.

Reds insider Mark Sheldon of MLB.com named Suarez a potential trade candidate.

“This is an opportunity for the Reds to clear some salaries and get something in return before seeing them depart for zero compensation. Stephenson can provide catching depth and is adept at ABS challenges; Suárez and Lowe are both power bats,” Sheldon wrote.

The Reds are 43-52.