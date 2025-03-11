Red Sox Projected Starter To Be Placed On Injured List

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday that the club’s projected number four starter, Bryan Bello, will start the year on the injured list. “[It] just doesn’t make sense to push him and rush everything and then something major happens,” Cora told Boston.com Tuesday morning, “So he’s throwing a live BP tomorrow. He’s going to be part of it. But he’s behind, so we’ll take care of him.”

Soreness in his right throwing shoulder has prevented Bello from fully ramping up in spring training. The 25-year-old right-hander is expected to sit out a month with the hope of returning in April.

Bello compiled a 14-8 record with a 4.49 ERA over a career-high 162 ⅓ innings of work for the Red Sox in 2024.

Cora also told reporters that the team intends to pitch Bello in a game late in spring training and that they expect him to make a rehab/tune-up start in Triple-A Worcester before activating him off the IL.

Boston has yet to name an opening day starter for the team’s opener in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, March 27th, although the belief is that assignment will go to newly acquired ace Garrett Crochet.