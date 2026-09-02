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Boston Red Sox Quietly Announced Masataka Yoshida Update

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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 14: Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 14, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox are playing the final game of their series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Red Sox Quietly Announced Masataka Yoshida Update

GettyMasataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox is injured while running to second base during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Red Sox continue to play without Masataka Yoshida.

He has been out since August 15 with an injury.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox announced the latest update on Yoshida.

MLB.com wrote (on September 2): “MRI exam on Aug. 17 revealed significant strain. Didn’t make much progress in first couple of weeks post-injury.”

GettyMasataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single against the Athletics during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Before the injury, Yoshida had been batting .274 with 72 hits, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 34 runs and two stolen bases in 87 games this season.

According to the site, he could return to action before the end of the regular season (or in the MLB playoffs).

GettyMasataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on April 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Yoshida is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Red Sox).

He turned 33 in July.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyPatrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Fenway Park on September 2, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 75-64 record in 139 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-33 in 68 games at Fenway Park).

Right now, the Red Sox are 8.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first (and 4.5 games behind the New York Yankees for second) in the division.

GettyTrevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following their series with the Mariners, the Red Sox will head on the road to visit Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at Camden Yards in Maryland.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Quietly Announced Masataka Yoshida Update

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