Boston Red Sox Quietly Announced Masataka Yoshida Update

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox are playing the final game of their series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Red Sox Quietly Announced Masataka Yoshida Update

The Red Sox continue to play without Masataka Yoshida.

He has been out since August 15 with an injury.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox announced the latest update on Yoshida.

MLB.com wrote (on September 2): “MRI exam on Aug. 17 revealed significant strain. Didn’t make much progress in first couple of weeks post-injury.”

Before the injury, Yoshida had been batting .274 with 72 hits, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 34 runs and two stolen bases in 87 games this season.

According to the site, he could return to action before the end of the regular season (or in the MLB playoffs).

Yoshida is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Red Sox).

He turned 33 in July.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 75-64 record in 139 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-33 in 68 games at Fenway Park).

Right now, the Red Sox are 8.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first (and 4.5 games behind the New York Yankees for second) in the division.

Following their series with the Mariners, the Red Sox will head on the road to visit Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at Camden Yards in Maryland.