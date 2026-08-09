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Boston Red Sox Quietly Released 19-Year-Old Shortstop During Athletics Series

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BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 26: Interim Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox, left and Interim Third Base Coach Chad Epperson #81 look out over the field before their game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox are finishing their series with the Athletics at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost by a score of 7-3 on Saturday.

UPDATE: The Red Sox lost 4-3.

Red Sox Release 19-Year-Old

GettyChief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

During their series with the Athletics, news came out that the Red Sox had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Salem RidgeYaks released SS Ilan Fernandez.”

Fernandez had been with the organization since 2024 (when he was 17).

He is batting .235 with 47 hits, four home runs, 35 RBIs, 32 runs and seven stolen bases in 68 Single-A games this year.

Brendan Campbell of Blogging the Red Sox wrote: “Surprised to see that the Red Sox released minor league infielder Ilan Fernandez, who I thought was having a solid first season at Low-A Salem.”

It will be interesting to see if someone picks up Fernandez before the end of the 2026 baseball season.

Hunter Noll of Beyond the Monster wrote (on July 22): “Ilan Fernandez two-run home run and he gives us a five-star bat flip. The Boston Red Sox prospect has four home runs and 32 RBI in Single-A this season.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Andruw Monasterio #32 after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 05, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-52 record in 116 games.

They have won nine out of their last ten games (and are 29-30 in 59 games at home).

Right now, the Red Sox are only 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

GettyCaleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Ceddanne Rafaela #3 and Willson Contreras #40 after hitting a grand slam home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following the Athletics, the Red Sox will head on the road for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Monday night in Canada.

On the road, they have gone 35-22 in the 57 games they have played away from Fenway Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Quietly Released 19-Year-Old Shortstop During Athletics Series

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