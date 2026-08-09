Boston Red Sox Quietly Released 19-Year-Old Shortstop During Athletics Series

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox are finishing their series with the Athletics at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost by a score of 7-3 on Saturday.

UPDATE: The Red Sox lost 4-3.

Red Sox Release 19-Year-Old

During their series with the Athletics, news came out that the Red Sox had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Salem RidgeYaks released SS Ilan Fernandez.”

Fernandez had been with the organization since 2024 (when he was 17).

He is batting .235 with 47 hits, four home runs, 35 RBIs, 32 runs and seven stolen bases in 68 Single-A games this year.

Brendan Campbell of Blogging the Red Sox wrote: “Surprised to see that the Red Sox released minor league infielder Ilan Fernandez, who I thought was having a solid first season at Low-A Salem.”

It will be interesting to see if someone picks up Fernandez before the end of the 2026 baseball season.

Hunter Noll of Beyond the Monster wrote (on July 22): “Ilan Fernandez two-run home run and he gives us a five-star bat flip. The Boston Red Sox prospect has four home runs and 32 RBI in Single-A this season.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-52 record in 116 games.

They have won nine out of their last ten games (and are 29-30 in 59 games at home).

Right now, the Red Sox are only 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Following the Athletics, the Red Sox will head on the road for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Monday night in Canada.

On the road, they have gone 35-22 in the 57 games they have played away from Fenway Park.