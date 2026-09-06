This Is The Rafael Devers The Red Sox Always Wanted

The Boston Red Sox had to know when they traded Rafael Devers that there was a chance this would happen.

There was a chance that he would eventually grow comfortable in San Francisco and find his joy on the baseball field again. And if that happened, there was an obvious outcome: Devers would start hitting like one of the best hitters on the planet again, just this time in a Giants uniform.

That’s what’s happening right now.

Devers is smiling again, and for good reason.

For most of this season, he’s been one of the best hitters in baseball.

Sure, it hasn’t helped the Giants have a fun season. But Devers? He’s doing everything he can to remind the baseball world just how good he is.

Rafael Devers Is On Fire

There are a lot of ways to sum up what Devers has done lately, but a social media post from Just Baseball might do it best.

Just Baseball shared what Devers ranks since May 1 in a number of categories across MLB.

Since May 1, Devers is second in MLB with 33 home runs.

He’s also first in doubles in that span with 30 doubles.

He’s second in RBI since May 1, with 80, and third in slugging and OPS (.951).

Looking at that a little closer, that’s just about the most amazing part of Devers’ season — he’s hitting both an incredible amount of home runs but also an incredible amount of doubles.

Yeah, he’s definitely locked in at the dish.

He’s also very, very hot in the last week or so:

Giants with 6+ home runs and 7+ walks in a 6-game span in a season, since at least 1900: 2026 Rafael Devers

2004 Barry Bonds

1958 Willie Mays https://t.co/ODB3JNqTPZ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 5, 2026

Devers hit two home runs on Saturday as the Giants blasted six overall in a win over the New York Mets.

Just Baseball also shared a follow-up social post that said Devers has a 1.952 OPS in his last six games. Yeah, he’s hotter than Mickey Gasper, which is saying something.

Adding Trade Insult To Injury

It’s not worth revisiting why the Red Sox traded Devers. They simply felt they had to.

But the fact that they then turned around and dealt Kyle Harrison in the Caleb Durbin trade, so soon after getting Harrison from the Giants, hasn’t aged well.

A strong southpaw arm like Harrison could make the difference in October, but instead he’s pitching for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Durbin has been solid for Boston, so it’s not all a loss, but it’s quite the trade tree, and it’s not clear the Red Sox ended up on the best branch of it at all.