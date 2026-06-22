Former Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers Sparks Drama With Giants

FFormer Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers found himself back in the headlines after the San Francisco Giants’ 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

After drawing a walk in the ninth inning to bring the tying run on base, Devers objected to a pinch-running substitution. Giants manager Tony Vitello inserted Jonah Cox as a pinch runner, but broadcast footage showed Devers visibly protesting before exiting the game.

For Red Sox fans, the moment may feel familiar. During his final months in Boston, Devers repeatedly clashed with the organization over his role on the team.

The relationship eventually deteriorated to the point where Boston moved on. While the Red Sox’s offense has suffered from the loss of such a bat, they were able to unload his entire contract.

While Breslow may be vindicated for doing this deal, his own mistakes in 2026 will result in his own ouster from Boston.

Latest Rafael Devers Controversy Sounds Familiar to Red Sox

The Red Sox once viewed Rafael Devers as their cornerstone piece. From 2019 to 2022, he hit .292 with 108 home runs and a .884 OPS. Devers had two seasons of 30 home runs and over 100 RBI.

That led the club to extend him for $313.5 million between 2024 and 2033. It was the right thing to do at the time, but proved to be wrong in hindsight.

Devers had been entrenched at third base, despite less-than-stellar grades on his glove. However, the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman in February 2025 to upgrade their lineup. Ultimately, they decided on playing Bregman at third and moved Devers to designated hitter for Opening Day.

The relationship between Devers and the Red Sox front office took a turn for the worse in the wake of Triston Casas’ knee injury. The club wanted their slugger to move across the diamond to first base, which he refused.

“I don’t think, for me personally, it’s the best decision after they asked me to play a different position,” Devers told MLB.com’s Ken Powtak through team interpreter Daveson Perez in May 2025. “And I only had two months playing this position to all of a sudden have me try to play another position. So, from my end, it doesn’t seem like a good decision.”

Eventually, the Red Sox gave up trying to appease their star slugger and dealt him across the country to San Francisco. The Giants are now dealing with some of the same questions that surrounded him in Boston.

Media Reacts to Rafael Devers’ Latest Controversy

It’s easy to look at the club’s offensive struggles in 2026 and say they aren’t better off without Rafael Devers in their lineup. Devers is slashing .232/.308/.433 with 11 home runs for the Giants this season.

Co-hosts Scott Braun and Erik Kratz, along with 13-year MLB veteran Josh Harrison, covered Devers’ latest controversy on Foul Territory.

“That move harkens me back to when you were talking, back to what Craig Breslow said, and I kind of laughed at it,” said Kratz. “Craig Breslow said ‘We’re going to be a better team without Raffy Devers.’ And I was like ‘What?’ You’re going to find 35 homers somewhere else? If he did this in public, I have a hard time believing there’s not worse happening behind those doors.”

Kratz acknowledged that he could be potentially overreacting to frustrations in San Francisco.

“Superstar or not a superstar, you’ve got to be held accountable,” said Harrison. “Just because you make a lot of money and you’re good doesn’t mean that you get a pass.”

The Giants are 15 games under .500 and are selling. The team is also looking to offload Devers’ contract. The organization has learned the hard way what the Red Sox already knew about the three-time All-Star.