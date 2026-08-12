Boston Red Sox Star Ceddanne Rafaela Sends Out Heartfelt Post During Blue Jays Series

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Tuesday night.

Ceddanne Rafaela finished with one home run and two RBIs.

Red Sox Star Ceddanne Rafaela Sends Out Post

Earlier this week, Rafaela sent out a heartfelt two-word post to Instagram.

His post had over 12,000 likes.

He wrote: “God Did 🙏🏾🎥🔥”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jackson_dundon: “Platinum glove.”

@andre.owenn: “OK YOU CONVINCED ME TO GET YOUR JERSEY”

@theonlya1_: “BEST CF IN MLB!!”

@mlbhallofgood: “You’re the man”

@austina232299: “Got your bobblehead yesterday in Worcester!!!”

@michaeltusa: “i got three things guaranteed in my life right now, and its death, taxes, and ceddanne golden glove🙏🏼”

Looking At Rafaela

Rafaela is in the middle of his 4th season at the MLB level (all with the Red Sox).

He made his first career MLB All-Star Game this year.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .287 with 129 hits, 16 home runs, 63 RBIs, 61 runs and 16 stolen bases in 115 games.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-55 record in 119 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 35-24 in 59 games on the road).

After the Blue Jays, the Red Sox will head to PNC Park for a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates that starts on Friday night.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Boston Red Sox, who couldn’t lose, suddenly can’t win. They drop their 4th game in a row. This is the first time since May that they’ve scored 3 or fewer runs in four consecutive games.”