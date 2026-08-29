Boston Red Sox Call Up 6-Foot-5 Lefty for Yankees Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox have a doubleheader on Saturday against the New York Yankees. After losing their first game of the series to New York on Friday, Boston will be looking to turn things back around by winning each of their two Saturday games. It would be significant for the Red Sox if they do, as they would move closer to New York in the wild card standings.

Now, before their doubleheader against the Yankees, the Red Sox have called up one of their intriguing pitching prospects.

Boston Red Sox Call Up Raymond Burgos for Yankees Doubleheader

The Red Sox have announced that they have called up pitcher Raymond Burgos to be their 27th man for their doubleheader against the Yankees.

It is understandable that Boston is calling up Burgos, as they now have another pitcher to work with for their doubleheader. The 6-foot-5 left-handed pitcher will now be looking to take advantage of this call-up from here.

Taking a Look at Burgos’ 2026 Season With the Red Sox

Burgos has made three appearances for Boston so far this season. During them, he has posted a 2.70 ERA, one save, and five strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. Overall, he has done pretty well when called upon by Boston, so it makes sense that he is getting another opportunity on their major league roster.

Burgos has had a bit of a shaky year with Triple-A Worcester, though. In 17 appearances for the Triple-A club this campaign, he has posted a 3-6 record, a 5.14 ERA, and 58 strikeouts.