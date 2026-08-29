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Boston Red Sox Call Up 6-Foot-5 Lefty for Yankees Doubleheader

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Athletics v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 07: Raymond Burgos #79 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after the final out of the ninth inning of a game against the Athletics at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have a doubleheader on Saturday against the New York Yankees. After losing their first game of the series to New York on Friday, Boston will be looking to turn things back around by winning each of their two Saturday games. It would be significant for the Red Sox if they do, as they would move closer to New York in the wild card standings.

Now, before their doubleheader against the Yankees, the Red Sox have called up one of their intriguing pitching prospects.

Boston Red Sox Call Up Raymond Burgos for Yankees Doubleheader

Raymond Burgos #79 of the Boston Red Sox reacts
GettyThe Red Sox optioned a 27-year-old reliever after he sacrificed his arm to save Boston’s bullpen with an extraordinary relief effort.

The Red Sox have announced that they have called up pitcher Raymond Burgos to be their 27th man for their doubleheader against the Yankees.

It is understandable that Boston is calling up Burgos, as they now have another pitcher to work with for their doubleheader. The 6-foot-5 left-handed pitcher will now be looking to take advantage of this call-up from here.

Taking a Look at Burgos’ 2026 Season With the Red Sox

Athletics v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 07: Raymond Burgos #79 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Burgos has made three appearances for Boston so far this season. During them, he has posted a 2.70 ERA, one save, and five strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. Overall, he has done pretty well when called upon by Boston, so it makes sense that he is getting another opportunity on their major league roster.

Burgos has had a bit of a shaky year with Triple-A Worcester, though. In 17 appearances for the Triple-A club this campaign, he has posted a 3-6 record, a 5.14 ERA, and 58 strikeouts.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Call Up 6-Foot-5 Lefty for Yankees Doubleheader

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