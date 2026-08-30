Boston Red Sox Demote 27-Year-Old Pitcher After Bad Game vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox won the first game of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Saturday, but then lost the second one. As a result of this, they will now be looking to end the series on a high note by picking up a victory on Sunday.

Yet, ahead of their series finale against the Yankees, the Red Sox have now made a roster move with one of their pitchers.

Boston Red Sox Option Raymond Burgos to Triple-A Worcester

According to the MILB transactions log, the Red Sox have optioned pitcher Raymond Burgos back to Triple-A Worcester. This comes after the left-handed pitcher was just called up a day ago by Boston for their doubleheader against the Yankees.

Burgos made an appearance in the second game of the Red Sox’s doubleheader against the Yankees, and it was certainly not how he hoped it would go. In 2.1 innings pitched, the 27-year-old allowed five earned runs on seven hits. The Red Sox ended up losing the game by a 9-2 final score.

Burgos Will Be Looking to Bounce Back After Being Demoted

After a tough appearance for Boston, Burgos will now be looking to regroup down with Triple-A Worcester. He has not had the strongest of seasons with the Triple-A club, as he currently has a 3-6 record, a 5.14 ERA, and 58 strikeouts in 17 appearances. With that, he will be looking to bounce back in hopes of landing another call-up to Boston’s roster before the season is over.

Following his Saturday appearance against the Yankees, Burgos now has a 5.84 ERA in four games for Boston this season. It will be interesting to see if he gets another chance on the Red Sox’s roster this season.