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Recently Cut Boston Red Sox Catcher Acquired by Chicago White Sox

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Athletics v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 07: Jake Rogers #46 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Caleb Durbin #5 after scoring a run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have claimed catcher Jake Rogers off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

Cotillo wrote on X: “Sources: Jake Rogers to White Sox via waiver claim.”

Recently Cut Boston Red Sox Catcher Jake Rogers Claimed by Chicago White Sox

Athletics v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 9: Catcher Jake Rogers #46 of the Boston Red Sox throws out Jonah Heim #15 of the Athletics on a ground ball in front of the plate during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on August 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox designated Rogers for assignment after activating three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the injured list on Tuesday.

The Red Sox acquired Rogers and Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles for pitcher Anthony Eyanson, pitcher Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez and outfielder Harold Rivas on Aug. 3.

Looking at Jake Rogers’ MLB Career

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 06: Jake Rogers #46 of the Boston Red Sox hits a sacrifice RBI fly against the Chicago White Sox during the twelfth inning at Fenway Park on August 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Tigers designated Rogers for assignment after reinstating Javier Báez from the injured list late last month. The Tigers then traded Rogers to the Orioles.

Rogers hit just .161/.266/.301 with three home runs and nine RBI with the Tigers this season. He went 1-for-5 with the Orioles and 3-for-6 with the Red Sox.

The Houston Astros selected Rogers in the third round (No. 97 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Tulane.

Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 10: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Astros traded Rogers, outfielder Daz Cameron and right-hander Franklin Perez to the Tigers as part of the Justin Verlander trade on Aug. 31, 2017. Nine seasons later, Rogers got the opportunity to play with Verlander, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit this past offseason and will retire after this season.

Rogers appeared in 35 games in 2019. He posted a poor .481 OPS in 128 plate appearances.

Athletics v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 08: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Athletics at Comerica Park on July 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rogers returned to the majors in 2021. That season, he posted a solid .239/.306/.496 slash line with six home runs and 17 RBI in 127 plate appearances across 38 games. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury.

Rogers had a decent .730 OPS over 107 games with Detroit in 2023. Then, he hit below .200 in each season from 2024-26, prompting the Tigers to designate him for assignment.

Rogers has hit well in the postseason. In 2024, he went 6-for-22 with a double, three walks and two RBI. He had just one plate appearance last postseason and collected a hit.

The Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Friday. The game will be available to watch on NESN.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Cut Boston Red Sox Catcher Acquired by Chicago White Sox

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