Recently Released Boston Red Sox Player Signs With San Francisco Giants

Catcher Andrew Knizner recently opted out of his minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox.

The Giants announced that they have signed Knizner. He will take the roster spot of catcher Zach Morgan, who has been demoted to Triple-A.

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher Andrew Knizner Signs With San Francisco Giants

The Red Sox signed Knizner to a minor-league deal back on June 23.

He hit a remarkable .316/.426/.494 with two home runs and 16 RBI over 21 games with the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate.

It makes sense that Knizner decided to opt out of his deal with the Red Sox. Since Boston acquired three-time All-Star backstop Adley Rutschman, there wasn’t a clear path for Knizner to join Boston’s active roster.

The 31-year-old catcher will have a much better chance of returning to the majors with the Giants.

Looking at Andrew Knizner

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Knizner in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Knizner appeared in 255 games with the Cardinals from 2019-23, slashing .216/.290/.331 with 17 home runs and 76 RBI.

Since then, Knizner appeared in 35 games with the Texas Rangers in 2024 and 33 with the Giants in 2025.

Knizner hasn’t been in the majors since his time with the Giants last season.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are in the middle of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Boston won the first game 2-1. The second game is tonight.

Boston holds the second American League Wild Card spot with a 64-54 record. The club is eight games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Giants are in the middle of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at home. The Astros won the first game 6-3. The second game will be played tonight.

The Giants are one of the worst teams in MLB with a 49-70 record.