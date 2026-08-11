Recently Released Boston Red Sox Player Signs With San Francisco Giants

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
The Giants announced that they have signed Knizner. He will take the roster spot of catcher Zach Morgan, who has been demoted to Triple-A.
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher Andrew Knizner Signs With San Francisco Giants
GettyST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 01: Andrew Knizer #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals tags out Michael Lorenzen #21 of the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning during game two of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on September 1, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
The Red Sox signed Knizner to a minor-league deal back on June 23.
He hit a remarkable .316/.426/.494 with two home runs and 16 RBI over 21 games with the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Andrew Knizner #21 of the San Francisco Giants smiles after he hit a triple that scored a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Oracle Park on September 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
It makes sense that Knizner decided to opt out of his deal with the Red Sox. Since Boston acquired three-time All-Star backstop Adley Rutschman, there wasn’t a clear path for Knizner to join Boston’s active roster.
The 31-year-old catcher will have a much better chance of returning to the majors with the Giants.
Looking at Andrew Knizner
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Andrew Knizner #21 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on June 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Knizner in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
Knizner appeared in 255 games with the Cardinals from 2019-23, slashing .216/.290/.331 with 17 home runs and 76 RBI.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Andrew Knizner #21 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on June 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Since then, Knizner appeared in 35 games with the Texas Rangers in 2024 and 33 with the Giants in 2025.
Knizner hasn’t been in the majors since his time with the Giants last season.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Red Sox are in the middle of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Boston won the first game 2-1. The second game is tonight.
Boston holds the second American League Wild Card spot with a 64-54 record. The club is eight games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
San Francisco Giants Right Now
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 01: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants reacts in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Giants are in the middle of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at home. The Astros won the first game 6-3. The second game will be played tonight.
The Giants are one of the worst teams in MLB with a 49-70 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Recently Released Boston Red Sox Player Signs With San Francisco Giants