Red Sox $140 Million Player Progressing Well From Injury

The Boston Red Sox are entering the second half of the season with an active nine-game win streak.

Much of Boston’s season has been marred by poor offensive output and injuries. Therefore, the Red Sox are in a precarious situation entering the Trade Deadline.

However, they could soon be getting a key reinforcement back.

According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is progressing “more quickly than expected”.

The two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger may be close to a return after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

He hasn’t played since May 14.

More On Boston Red Sox’s Story

Story has been a major disappointment when healthy this season. In 41 games, Story has slashed .206/.244/.303 with three home runs.

According to McCaffrey, Story had begun working on light fielding drills and throwing before the break.

Story’s timeline post-surgery was between eight and 12 weeks. We are now around the eight-week mark since the injury. Because Story hasn’t received a rehab assignment yet, we still don’t have an exact timetable for his return.

Still, if Story could return healthy soon, then the Red Sox would benefit from having him. It seems that most of his season so far has been maligned by that injury. However, when healthy, we’ve seen what Story can do over his career.

He certainly hasn’t lived up to his six-year, $140 million contract. Story has put together just one full season during this contract, which happened to be last season.

In 2025, Story had 25 home runs and 31 stolen bases. While the slash line wasn’t necessarily great, his OPS was slightly above-average.

If they can get that Story back, the Red Sox will be in much better shape heading into the Trade Deadline.

More On Team Injuries

Boston has suffered injuries all season long. While their replacements have filled in admirably, they could soon get back some more key pieces.

McCaffrey had some more updates on other Red Sox injuries.

“[Garrett] Crochet was still working on throwing with weighted plyometric balls before the break, and [Connelly] Early received positive news when a second opinion on his elbow confirmed it was just inflammation with no structural damage,” McCaffrey wrote. “[Ranger] Suarez had been scheduled to remain in Boston this week to get treatment for his groin strain. [Isiah] Kiner-Falefa and [Marcelo] Mayer were still not swinging as they each rested stress reactions in their forearms. [Roman] Anthony had moved to Fort Myers, Fla., to rehab and was still not swinging a bat before the break.”

While that’s a lot to unpack there, the biggest positive news is Early’s. He will rest his elbow, but that’s a huge break for Boston not to have him need surgery.

As for Anthony, the outfielder is still not swinging a bat, which is the most negative news. Anthony has not been able to swing a bat in over two months, and the Red Sox have given little clarity to the situation.

While a good portion of these players had been struggling immensely before injury, the Red Sox are still rolling along but could use a boost from these players as soon as possible.