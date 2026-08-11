Red Sox Benefit From Bizarre 2-Out Mix-Up to Score a Run Against Toronto Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were involved in one of the wildest reviews after a scoreboard mix-up.

In the top of the seventh inning, the scoreboard showed that the Red Sox had two outs, and the entire field believed it too. But it seems they only had one, resulting in a crazy inning-ending double play. As a result, the umpires had a lengthy discussion regarding what happened, and since there was a runner on third base, they were allowed to score the run despite never tagging up, making it 2-1 Toronto.

After some lengthy debate, #RedSox do get the run! Never seen ANYTHING like this review 😭 https://t.co/FQWeLG9hB8 pic.twitter.com/bjGOkNi9Hd — NESN (@NESN) August 11, 2026

However, despite it all, the Sox lost, marking their third-straight loss.

Reactions Pour In Following Crazy Red Sox Moment

“So if I understood this correctly — the outfielder throws to first and gets the batter-runner for the third out after the runner from 3rd has scored, you have to determine what kind of out occurred at first and whether an appeal/force situation changes the scoring. Defense left the field — They cannot come back and make that appeal once the defense has left the field. Thus the runner at third counts? Funky rule, but the Red Sox will take this gift! Rule 5.09 (c)(4),” RedSox Sideline Reporter Jahmai Webster posted on X.

“This is the relevant part of rule 5.09(c) on that Red Sox run. The Blue Jays needed to appeal at third before leaving the field, but didn’t. Same thing happened in a Pirates-Nationals game in 2022,” one person pointed out.

“Umpiring crew Red Sox Blue Jays game right now #RedSox #MLB,” another person posted including a gif of the three stooges.

Adley Rutshman Will Make Red Sox Debut on Tuesday

The Red Sox acquired catcher Adley Rutschman in a blockbuster trade with the Orioles right at the deadline last week, but his debut was going to have to wait as he was dealing with an injury. Specifically, he was on the injured list with left wrist inflammation since July.

However, Rutschman has been rehabbing in Worcester and is set to make his debut on Tuesday.

“For me, it’s just excitement,” Rutschman said before the Sox faced the Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game set, per MassLive. “I miss playing. I want to be out there. To be able to go out and play baseball is such a blessing. You realize that when you’re on the IL and not able to play.”

“I’m feeling really good right now,” he added. “Just seeing live pitching, for the most part, and catching guys making sure the wrist is feeling good, holding up with that workload, and seeing pitches.”

But, since he is still working his way back, interim manager Chad Tracy alluded to Rutschman not being 100% back.

“I wouldn’t expect to see him back out there like three days in a row right out of the chute,” Tracy said. “He hasn’t been down long, so we don’t feel like his legs are completely out of shape. Maybe (three days in a row) is asking too much.”