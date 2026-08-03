Boston Red Sox Acquire 7-Year MLB Veteran in Trade With Braves

Just hours after acquiring Adley Rutschman in a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox have made another move.

Boston agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Braves to acquire veteran outfielder Eli White, who is in his seventh MLB season and fourth with Atlanta.

In return, the Braves will receive right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine, the Red Sox’s No. 14 prospect.

The Braves are trading OF Eli White to the Red Sox for RHP Tyler Uberstine, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

Trade Breakdown

Uberstine has appeared in one major league game this season and has posted a 2.81 ERA across 32 innings at Triple-A.

As for White, he provides valuable depth for a Red Sox team that caught fire in July and has now won eight consecutive series, most recently sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.

White has appeared in 133 at-bats for the Braves this season, batting .233 with 31 hits, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and four stolen bases while posting a .406 slugging percentage and a .691 OPS.

It’s unclear whether the Red Sox will keep White on the major league roster following the trade or option him to Triple-A to begin his tenure with the organization.

Boston Makes Another Trade

Moments after acquiring White, the Red Sox made another blockbuster move, trading former top prospect and currently injured infielder Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for reliever Erik Miller.

The deal gives Boston another bullpen arm, while the Giants’ latest move further fuels speculation that they are entering a rebuild after trading multiple key players on Monday.