Red Sox Make Adley Rutschman Stance Clear After Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Red Sox entered Monday’s trade deadline at 60-51 with 51 games remaining. Winning 28 of their last 33 games had transformed a last-place team into a legitimate contender. A three-game sweep of the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers over the weekend left no room for half measures.

Six hours before the trade deadline closed, Craig Breslow made a bold move. What he said afterward left no doubt about the shift.

Breslow Explains Why He Went All In

The Red Sox acquired three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles in a deal that required a significant prospect package and catcher Carlos Narváez.

Breslow was direct about why.

“He is a proven star in this league,” Breslow said. “The position that our team is in right now, the opportunity that we believe we have in front of us, it warranted being aggressive and meaningfully improving our outlook.”

The move addressed Boston’s most obvious need. The catching position had been among the least productive in the majors offensively this season. Breslow saw a chance to fix it with one move and did not hesitate.

“When you have a chance to get Adley Rutschman, you do it and then you figure out the rest,” Breslow said.

What Breslow Sees Beyond the Numbers

Rutschman’s production over the past three years has not matched his 2023 peak, when he finished ninth in AL MVP voting. A series of injuries to his oblique, ankle, and wrist, plus a concussion, have kept him off the field for significant stretches. He is currently sidelined with wrist inflammation and does not have a firm return date.

Breslow acknowledged the risk but pointed to what the surface numbers miss.

“If you kind of look at the performance a little bit more under the hood, you see really strong bat-to-ball, really good ball flight relative to previous seasons, which gives us some excitement about his ability to do damage in our park,” Breslow said.

Defensively, Rutschman has been elite this season. His work behind the plate, his ability to connect with pitchers, and his clubhouse presence were all factors in the Red Sox’s decision to pursue him aggressively.

The Cost Was Real for the Red Sox

The prospect cost was substantial. Breslow did not try to minimize it. The Red Sox gave up Anthony Eyanson, Kyson Witherspoon, Enddy Azocar, and Harold Rivas.

“At this time of year, when you are trying to improve your team, there are not deals that are comfortable,” Breslow said. “You try to remain as disciplined as you can, but I think you have to constantly zoom out to remind yourself that what you’re trying to do is improve your major league team in this season.”

Breslow said the Red Sox weighed the clubhouse identity and chemistry throughout the process and wanted to ensure the moves made the roster genuinely better.

“We didn’t want to go through a deadline where we just kind of rearranged the chairs but didn’t actually get better and introduce the possibility of messing with the culture and the environment,” Breslow said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox made their move.

Breslow called it an opportunity. The cost says he meant it. Now the wait begins for Rutschman to get healthy and step behind the plate.

The bet is placed. The season will determine whether it pays off.