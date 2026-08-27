Red Sox Get Adley Rutschman Injury News Before Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox are heading to New York after dropping Wednesday’s series finale in Miami 4-0. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and left Boston at 73-60, sitting 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League wild-card race.

A four-game series at Yankee Stadium begins Friday night. The off day Thursday gives the Red Sox a chance to regroup before the most consequential stretch of their season.

It also gives an important player another day to heal.

Tracy Explains the Decision

Adley Rutschman was held out of the lineup once again on Wednesday. The catcher has been dealing with an elbow issue since Monday, and Tracy chose to prioritize rest over availability against the last-place Marlins.

“He definitely is better today, which is good,” Tracy said. “But if he’s not like, ‘Hey, I feel completely fully recovered,’ why would you do that? Use today plus the off day to try to get completely on the other side of this thing and hopefully be able to turn him loose in New York.”

Tracy saw no reason to take a chance with the series in Miami already won.

“It just didn’t make a lot of sense to me today to try to risk putting him out there,” Tracy said. “So just let him be off today and we’ll reassess him after the off day.”

The plan gives Rutschman consecutive days away from game action. Wednesday’s rest followed by Thursday’s travel day creates a window for the elbow to recover fully before the Yankees series opens.

How the Injury Happened

Rutschman aggravated his right elbow while swinging during Monday’s 11-inning win over the Marlins. He has not appeared in the lineup since. The Red Sox have described the issue as a hyperextension and listed him as day to day.

Rutschman indicated Wednesday that the elbow is moving in the right direction and that he expects to be available when the team reaches New York. The signs have been encouraging.

Why the Timing Matters for the Red Sox

The Red Sox open a stretch on Friday that includes 14 games across a 13-day span. It begins with four against the team directly ahead of them in the standings. Having Adley at full strength for the run will be important.

Rutschman has been adjusting to a new organization since arriving at the trade deadline. His production has been inconsistent thus far. Getting him completely healthy now avoids the risk of a minor issue becoming a longer absence during the most critical part of the schedule.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The elbow is improving. The expectation is that Rutschman will be in the lineup when the Red Sox take the field Friday night in the Bronx.

The Yankees series is too important for anything less.