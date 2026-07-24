Red Sox Linked to All-Star Catcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox have gone from sellers to buyers in the span of weeks. A 15-game win streak that tied the franchise record turned a team sitting well below .500 into a legitimate postseason contender. The wild-card spot is theirs. The momentum is undeniable.

Now the question shifts to what the front office does before the trade deadline to make this roster even better. The pitching has carried the surge, and the lineup has found ways to produce. But there are still positions where an upgrade would change the equation.

One name in particular has emerged as a target, and the interest from Boston’s side appears to be significant.

Langeliers on the Red Sox’ Radar

The Red Sox have strong interest in Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The report described Boston as eager to add the backstop, framing him as an ideal fit for Fenway Park who fills Boston’s biggest offensive gap.

Langeliers is having the best season of his career. He has 22 home runs and 50 RBI this season while slashing .260/.329/.490 across 90 games in his first All-Star campaign. He ranks among the top catchers in baseball by WAR this season. The power production has been consistent, with 31 homers last season and 29 the year before that.

The Athletics have lost 15 of their last 17 games and are expected to sell ahead of the deadline. Whether that includes Langeliers remains the central question.

Why the Fit Makes Sense for Boston

Langeliers checks every box the Red Sox should be looking for in a deadline acquisition.

He would not be a rental. Langeliers won’t be a free agent until the 2029 season. For a team building around young talent, adding a catcher locked in for multiple years changes the position for the foreseeable future.

The right-handed power translates perfectly to Fenway. Langeliers has the kind of bat that plays well in any park, but the short porch and the wall in left create extra opportunities for a pull-side power hitter. He would give the Red Sox a dimension they currently lack behind the plate.

The cost would be steep. Oakland would want premium young arms in return, and the Red Sox have enough organizational pitching to make that kind of deal work. Boston’s surplus of young arms is exactly the currency a rebuilding team like the Athletics would target.

Behind the plate, Langeliers brings an elite arm and strong pop times on throw-downs. His framing and blocking do not grade as well, but the offensive upgrade would far outweigh those tradeoffs for a team looking to add impact at the deadline.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Boston has the momentum, the positioning, and the prospect capital to make a move like this. Langeliers would not just improve the roster for August and September. He would improve it for the years ahead.

The deadline is approaching. If the Athletics make Langeliers available, the Red Sox should be first in line.