Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox All-Star Facing Potential Disaster Scenario Following 2-Word Update

  • 17 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a Grapefruit League spring training game at BayCare Ballpark on February 28, 2025 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It’s been reported throughout the offseason — really ever since the Boston Red Sox traded for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet in mid-December — that a top priority of the club was to sign the southpaw to a contract extension by Opening Day.

With the Red Sox set to begin their 2025 regular season on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, that possibility has reportedly all but been thrown out the window.

Crochet is slated to take the bump on Opening Day at Global Life Field as Boston’s new ace, coming off a strong showing in Spring Training.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported on Friday, however, that “barring something unexpected,” the 2024 All-Star is set to enter the regular season without a long-term deal. The Red Sox currently have Crochet under team control through the 2026 campaign.

Insider: A ‘Large Gap’ Between Crochet, Red Sox in Contract Negotiations

The 25-year-old Crochet spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox before being sent to Beantown on December 11 in exchange for a package of minor-leaguers, including top prospect Kyle Teel.

Cotillo wrote on Friday that according to one of his sources, an extension between Crochet and the Red Sox is “less than likely” ahead of Opening Day.

“There is believed to be a large gap between the sides at present,” Cotillo wrote.

Per Cotillo, the 2020 first-round pick admitted following Friday’s Spring Training start against the Pittsburgh Pirates that an upcoming extension may be unlikely.

“I think that right now, we’re just looking forward to getting through the season,” he said, according to Cotillo.

Crochet Prepares for Opening Day After ‘Smashing Success’ During Spring Training

Crochet is tasked with getting Boston off on the right foot in pursuit of its first playoff berth since 2021, when the University of Tennessee product was a rookie reliever in Chicago.

The former Volunteers hurler finished a string of standout Grapefruit League starts against the Pirates, firing 5 1/3 shutout innings while allowing just five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Crochet went 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 30 strikeouts across 15 2/3 innings (five starts) during exhibition play.

“I’m really excited and feeling good. The four-seam, sinker, cutter combo today felt really good,” Crochet said, per Cotillo. “Things could have gone like (expletive) today but as long as those three felt good, I’d feel really confident going into Opening Day. Obviously, things went well so a little added confidence there.”

Despite finishing 6-12 on a historically bad White Sox club last season, Crochet also recorded a 3.58 ERA, career-best 1.06 WHIP and 209 strikeouts (fourth-most in AL) across 146 innings pitched covering 32 starts. He was named the June AL Pitcher of the Month, made his first All-Star team in July and earned the AL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Victor Barbosa covers MLB and the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics. He previously covered the NBA and NFL for Heavy in 2021, with an emphasis on the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Buffalo Bills. Based in New York, he has covered local and professional sports news for Yardbarker, FanSided, Syracuse.com and WEEI. More about Victor Barbosa

Read More
,

Comments

Red Sox All-Star Facing Potential Disaster Scenario Following 2-Word Update

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x