Red Sox All-Stars Have Memorable Night in AL Shutout Win

The Boston Red Sox sent three players to the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Willson Contreras, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Aroldis Chapman each represented a franchise riding the longest winning streak of their season into the break with a legitimate shot at a playoff spot.

The American League shut out the National League 4-0 behind dominant pitching and a three-run first inning. Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger earned MVP honors with a two-run single. The AL staff combined for a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts.

All three Red Sox made their presence felt in a game that ended as the first All-Star shutout since 2013.

Contreras Makes His At-Bat Count

Contreras entered at first base in the fourth inning, replacing Ben Rice. It was his first game action since fouling a ball off his left foot last Wednesday. He is still serving a suspension but was eligible for the All-Star Game under league rules.

He made his one plate appearance count. Contreras laced a sinker into right field for a single. His brother William was behind the plate catching for the National League.

“Thanks to the manager for putting us to play at the same time,” Contreras said. “They made it happen, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Contreras also contributed a standout defensive play to end the fifth, fully extending to dig out a difficult throw from Ernie Clement after the Blue Jays second baseman made a ranging stop on a grounder up the middle.

Before the game, he paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquakes in his native Venezuela by wearing a black ribbon on his suit during the red carpet walk. He also offered an update on his foot.

“I still feel something in there, but good enough to play,” Contreras said.

Chapman and Rafaela Close It Out

Chapman entered the bottom of the ninth with a four-run lead and needed just six pitches to record two outs. He struck out Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker, the Home Run Derby champion, to lead off the inning. Matt Olson of the Braves then lined out softly to second.

The infielders surrounded Chapman with hugs as he walked off the mound.

“It feels good,” Chapman said through an interpreter. “The majority of those guys, it was the first time we shared a clubhouse. It was very nice to be able to get to know them and for them to congratulate me.”

Rafaela entered in the fourth inning as a defensive replacement for Mike Trout in center field. He went 0-for-2 at the plate, but the experience of his first All-Star selection was not measured by the box score.

“It was great, man. I had a lot of fun today. A dream come true,” Rafaela said. “That’s when I feel proud of myself in these type of moments. That’s when I take a step back and see the hard work I’ve done.”

Final Word for the Red Sox

The second half opens Friday for the Red with a doubleheader against Tampa Bay at Fenway.

Boston is closer to the playoffs than they have been all year.

The winning streak is paused. The momentum is not.