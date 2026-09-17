Red Sox Get New Return Timeline for Injured All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have dropped back-to-back games in Texas and are searching for answers offensively. Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss to the Rangers produced a total of three hits. The night before was not much better, with the offense leaving runners on base all night in a 4-2 defeat.

Boston is 82-70 and five of the last seven have been losses. The team sits at 7-7 in September, and the offensive numbers tell the story. The Red Sox rank tied for 26th in the majors in batting average and 26th in OPS this month.

The pitching has kept them afloat. The lineup has not held up its end. And a key piece of that lineup has been missing.

All-Star’s Return Timeline Takes Shape

Ceddanne Rafaela is still in Boston working his way back from a right quad strain, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The center fielder has been going through daily running drills as he builds toward a return.

The more likely timeframe is now the final homestand next week rather than this weekend’s series against the Rays in Florida.

Rafaela had previously expressed hope that he could rejoin the team for the Tampa Bay trip. That timeline has shifted slightly, but the trajectory remains positive. He is progressing steadily and the Red Sox are being careful with a player they need healthy for October, not just the final stretch of the regular season.

Why the Red Sox Need Him Back

Rafaela’s absence has coincided with Boston’s offensive slide. The Red Sox put together one of the hottest stretches in baseball over the summer, but September has been a different story.

The lineup has lacked the energy and defensive range that Rafaela provides in center field. His ability to impact games on both sides of the ball makes him one of the more important players on this roster heading into the postseason.

Boston has 10 games remaining before the playoffs begin. The magic number is 5.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Rafaela’s return will not fix everything. But it addresses one of the biggest gaps in the current lineup. His bat, his glove, and his presence in center field change what this team looks like.

Next week’s homestand is the target. For a team that needs a spark, that timeline matters.