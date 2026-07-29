Red Sox Linked to All-Star Trade Target After Curtis Mead Injury

The Boston Red Sox lost Curtis Mead to a fractured wrist after one game in the uniform. The trade deadline is days away. The middle infield was already a priority before the injury, and the need just became more pressing.

Boston sits at 55-51 after dropping Tuesday night’s game to the Athletics, snapping a 10-game road win streak. The offense has struggled to produce consistently all season, and the lineup still needs a jolt before August 3.

A new name has entered the conversation, and this one comes with an endorsement from inside the industry.

Olney Links Red Sox to New Shortstop

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Red Sox have interest in Miami Marlins All-Star Otto Lopez as part of their shortstop search ahead of the deadline.

“He’d be a great player for them,” said one rival executive with knowledge of Boston’s interest.

Olney noted that Lopez’s contact-driven approach aligns with the kind of hitter Craig Breslow has consistently prioritized. The description fits. Breslow has built his offensive philosophy around players who put the bat on the ball and get on base.

Lopez made the All-Star team earlier this month. He is 27 years old, right-handed, and controllable through the end of the decade. The profile matches what Boston has been chasing.

What Lopez Has Done This Season

The numbers are hard to argue with. Lopez leads the majors with a .331 batting average across 103 games. He has 27 doubles, nine home runs, 48 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. His OPS sits at .860 with a 143 OPS+.

Lopez was cut loose twice earlier in his career before establishing himself as an everyday player in Miami. He went from organizational afterthought to All-Star in three seasons. It has been one of the better comeback stories in baseball this year.

A right-handed hitter with his ability to drive the ball to all fields would benefit from playing half his games at Fenway Park. The Green Monster rewards exactly the kind of contact Lopez produces.

The Red Sox have been linked to other names at shortstop. Zach Neto, Jeremy Peña, Francisco Lindor, and C.J. Abrams have all been part of the conversation. Those are high-profile targets with high-profile price tags.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox have options.

The big names are there if Breslow wants to swing for the fences. The internal prospects are there if the prices climb too high. And now a player hitting .331 with an All-Star nod and years of control has entered the picture as a potential target.

Days remain before the deadline closes. Boston does not need to make the loudest move. It needs to make the right one.