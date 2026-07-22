Red Sox Linked to $4.15 Million Angels Shortstop in Latest Trade Buzz

The Boston Red Sox have suddenly turned their season around. Just when it appeared as though they would be sellers at the trade deadline, they flipped a switch and have now won 14 games in a row. Now, they are trending towards buying instead.

To improve, they’ll need to add some offense to their mix. The offense is performing much better lately, but an infield piece certainly wouldn’t hurt, especially if they can provide a little bit of power at the plate.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN provided an update to their trade deadline big board on Tuesday. The Red Sox were named a potential landing spot for Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto.

“The Angels are at the very least listening, which is more than they’ve done at past deadlines, and 25-year-old Neto is an awfully intriguing option when Jeremy Pena‘s and CJ Abrams‘ availability at shortstop is in question.”

Boston Red Sox Listed As Trade Fit for Zach Neto

The Red Sox do have Trevor Story at shortstop right now, but they have used him at second base in the past, so an addition of Neto would allow them to move Story to second and keep his bat in the lineup.

Neto is hitting just .238 this season, but he is reaching base at a .327 clip, slugging .445 and has 19 home runs and a .772 OPS. The Angels are obviously out of contention at this point, so it’s very possible that Neto could be moved at the deadline.

The Red Sox would have to get a little bit aggressive to get a deal done and would ultimately have to give up a top prospect or two, possibly more, especially since Neto is not a free agent until 2030.

However, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. They could use more offense, and if they could it to their mix, they could cement themselves as a true wild card contender this year and potentially run away with the final spot.

They have the prospects to get such a deal done, so it all depends on how far the Angels are willing to go as potential sellers this year at the deadline.

Los Angeles Angels Could Sell High on Zach Neto

If the Angels are at least listening, then there is a chance of a deal getting done. But it’s clear that interim general manager John Mozeliak will set a high asking price for Neto. The Angels often don’t engage in fire sales at the trade deadline, but if the Red Sox offer them the right package, then it might make sense for them to at least consider pulling the trigger on a deal.

The Red Sox have completely turned their season around, so it will be interesting to see how far Craig Breslow is willing to go in terms of making upgrades to the Red Sox roster for a potential playoff push.

The Red Sox were a wild card team last year, and will look to keep their momentum alive down the stretch.