Boston Red Sox Announce Caleb Durbin Decision Before Rays Series

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox will begin a series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost 6-1 against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Third baseman Caleb Durbin went 0-for-3 in the loss while serving as the team’s No. 7 hitter.

Boston Red Sox Announce Caleb Durbin Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the Boston Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 6/8 J. Duran LF C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B M. Gasper DH C. Durbin 3B I. Kiner-Falefa 2B M. Mayer SS C. Narváez C C. Early SP”



Despite going hitless in the loss on Sunday, Durbin moved up one spot in the lineup as he will bat sixth in the series opener.

During the season, Durbin has struggled. In 57 games, Durbin is batting .192 with 35 hits, 13 doubles, one home run, 17 runs and 23 RBIs.

Last season with the Brewers, Durbin finished with a .256 average and a .721 OPS as he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

Meanwhile, pitcher Kyle Harrison, who the Red Sox traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for Durbin, is in the middle of a breakout season. Through 11 starts, Harrison has a 7-1 record with a 1.57 ERA across 57.1 innings pitched. Harrison logged only 12 innings as a member of the Red Sox.

Rays Right Now

The Tampa Bay Rays have also announced their starting lineup for Monday’s matchup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rays 6/8 Y. Díaz DH A. Slater LF J. Caminero 3B R. Vilade RF J. Aranda 1B B. Williamson 2B T. Walls SS N. Fortes C C. Mullins CF I. Seymour SP”

At 37-25 the Rays currently hold the division lead in the American League East. However, that lead has decreased as Tampa Bay has gone 3-7 in their last 10 games. They most recently lost a series against the Miami Marlins.

Red Sox Right Now

Unfortunately for Boston, they remain at the bottom of the American League East at 27-36. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Connelly Early will make his 13th start of the season. He enters Monday’s game with a 5-3 record and a 3.26 ERA across 66.1 innings. However, Early has allowed two or more home runs in three of his last four starts.