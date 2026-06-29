Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Decision Before Nationals Series

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park.

Most recently, the Red Sox finished off a four-game sweep over the New York Yankees with a walk-off 5-4 win on Sunday.

Masataka Yoshida came off the bench as a pinch hitter and hit a double in his lone plate appearance in the win.

Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the Boston Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 6/29 M. Yoshida DH C. Rafaela CFW. Abreu RF Contreras 1B J. Duran LF C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B C. Narváez C T. Cheng SS R. Suarez SP”

After not starting in the series finale against the Yankees, as New York started a left-handed pitcher, Yoshida is back in the team’s lineup and leading off. He served as the team’s leadoff hitter in two games against the Yankees. In the series, Yoshida went 3-for-7 with a home run, a double and a walk.

Monday’s game will mark the fifth time Yoshida appears as the team’s leadoff hitter this season. In that spot, the left-handed batter is hitting .333.

Overall, Yoshida is batting .250 with 39 hits, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 19 runs, 11 RBIs and two stolen bases in 55 games. He has one year remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract.

Red Sox Right Now

After a four game sweep of the Yankees, the Boston Red Sox improved to 36-46. Despite the sweep, the team remains in last place of the American League East. Boston has gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Left-handed Ranger Suarez will make his 16th start of the season. Suarez enters Monday’s game with a 3-3 record and a 2.83 ERA in 82.2 innings. Suarez allowed only one earned run during his last outing against the Colorado Rockies.

Nationals Right Now

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Nationals 6/29 J. Wood LF A. Chaparro DH C. Mead 3B C. Abrams SS D. Crews RF J. Young CF L. García Jr. 1B N. Nuñez 2B K. Ruiz C M. Mikolas SP”

After a series win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Washington Nationals improved to 43-42, which is fourth place in the National League East. However, they have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.