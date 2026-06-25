Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Decision Before Yankees Series

On Thursday night, the Boston Red Sox will begin a four-game series with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost the final game of the series against the Colorado Rockies 8-6.

Masataka Yoshida did not appear in the final two games of the series. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in the series opener.

Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Decision

Ahead of the series opener on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 6/25 M. Yoshida DH C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B J. Duran LF C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B C. Narváez C M. Mayer SS C. Early SP”

Despite not appearing in the final two games of the series, Yoshida is back in the team’s lineup and serving as the leadoff hitter for the Red Sox.

Yoshida is batting .242 with 36 hits, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 15 runs, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases in 52 games.

Yoshida’s .648 is currently the lowest of his MLB career. He has one year remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox remain in last place of the American League East. They most recently lost a series to the Colorado Rockies, who hold the worst record in MLB.

Left-hander Connelly Early will make his 16th start of the season. He enters Thursday’s game with a 6-5 record and a 3.64 ERA across 81.2 innings. Early picked up the win in his last outing, as he allowed only one run across six innings while registering seven strikeouts,

Yankees Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/25 P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

After winning the final two games of their series over the Tigers, the New York Yankees improved to 48-31, and currently hold a 2.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Yankees have gone 6-4 over the last 10 games.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will make his 17th start of the season. He enters Thursday’s matchup with an 8-3 record and a 1.71 ERA across 95 innings. Schlittler had a strong last outing as he struck out 13 batters and did not allow a run in six innings.