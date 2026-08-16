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Boston Red Sox Announce News on 31-Year-Old Player During Pirates Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of their weekend series on the road in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

During the series, the team has revealed several major updates on some of the injuries they have across the board.

The latest update came on veteran infielder Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, whom they acquired this offseason.

Red Sox Announce News on Kiner-Falefa

In a wave of moves that also featured outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story, Kiner-Falefa is set to begin his rehab assignment on Wednesday with Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox placed him on the IL with a stress fracture in his left forearm on June 20, and while he’ll likely make several rehab appearances, it’ll be interesting to see how they work him into the infield picture, especially with Story starting his own rehab assignment this week and nearing a return to the field.

Kiner-Falefa’s 2026 Season

In his ninth MLB season, Kiner-Falefa has appeared in a total of 47 games for the Red Sox this season and has logged 119 at-bats.

He’s hitting a solid .277 with a .705 OPS and has recorded 33 hits, 19 runs, two home runs and 13 RBIs during that stretch, but brings a strong presence defensively as well, which could make him a solid platoon option with the big league club.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston as a whole has cooled down a bit since their historic month of July, when they hardly lost and were able to climb right back into the playoff picture in the American League.

They’ve lost four out of five, but entered Saturday 65-57 overall, which has them holding the third-best record in the AL and the second Wild Card spot because the two teams in front of them just so happen to both be in the AL East in the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Announce News on 31-Year-Old Player During Pirates Series

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