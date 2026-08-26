Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Series Against Yankees

The Boston Red Sox are going for a sweep and their sixth consecutive win Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins.

However, it’s hard not to look ahead a couple of days when the Red Sox travel to the Bronx on Friday to begin a massive four-game set with the New York Yankees.

Ahead of the highly anticipated series, which could play a massive role in the AL East and postseason races, the Red Sox have revealed their starting pitchers via MLB.com.

Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers

The Yankees are still playing two games against the Houston Astros on Wednesday and Thursday, so they have not revealed their starters yet.

Saturday will also feature a doubleheader to make up a game from earlier in the year. The Red Sox have yet to name a starter for one of those matchups, but it could very well be a bullpen game.

Friday: LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA, 41 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Saturday (Game 1): LHP Jake Bennett (8-6, 3.49 ERA, 67 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Saturday (Game 2): TBD vs. TBD

Sunday: LHP Ranger Suarez (5-3, 3.35 ERA, 117 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Red Sox rotation for the big weekend series in the Bronx: pic.twitter.com/N0TfZHvERN — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 26, 2026

Red Sox 2026 Rotation Stats

As a collective staff, the Red Sox have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball this season, even without ace Garrett Crochet, who has missed the last two months with an injury.

They rank third in the majors with a 3.50 team ERA. Boston also has 53 quality starts, which ranks fourth, a 1.22 WHIP that ranks sixth, 13 shutouts that rank third and 1,119 strikeouts that rank 12th.

The Red Sox also won’t have their current ace, Sonny Gray, available for the weekend series against the Yankees. He’ll pitch the finale against Miami on Wednesday.