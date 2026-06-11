Red Sox Get Aroldis Chapman Injury Update After Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox dropped the series finale to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, 7-5, completing a three-game sweep at Tropicana Field. Drew Rasmussen struck out 13 across seven shutout innings and the top of the order never found answers against him. Boston fell to 27-39.

One night earlier, something worth noting happened in the bullpen.

After Tuesday’s 4-3 loss, with the postgame music playing and fans heading for the exits, Aroldis Chapman stayed on the mound and kept throwing.

Red Sox Get Chapman Update

Chapman has pitched just twice in the last 21 days.

The hamstring strain that emerged during his save against the New York Yankees on June 5 has limited his availability at a stretch when Boston can least afford more uncertainty.

Tuesday gave him a chance to check on it. Chapman had warmed up in the ninth inning in the event the Red Sox tied the game. When they failed to score, he stayed on and kept throwing, getting his work in while testing how the leg responded.

“I was already up, and I was throwing, so I wanted to throw a little bit more to get my work and also to test my leg,” Chapman said via a translator. “Everything felt good.”

Chapman Addresses the Trade Rumors

Recent reports reveal Chapman is expected to be dealt before the August 3 deadline, identifying him as the top reliever on every contending team’s list. At 38, with a vesting option for 2027 worth $13 million if he reaches 40 innings and finishes healthy, he carries real value beyond a pure rental. The interest figures to be significant.

Chapman is aware of all of it.

“My mentality is to stay here and win here,” Chapman said. “Our situation, the goal is to make it to the playoffs. That’s been our primary goal and to the rumors…that’s not something I can control.”

It was a grounded response. He is not ignoring what is being said around him. He is also not spending energy on something that sits outside his control. Chapman has been in this league long enough to understand how it works.

What Craig Breslow decides between now and the deadline is still an open question. Chapman’s answer to his own question is not.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Boston is in a difficult spot in the standings, and the next few weeks will force decisions that define the rest of the season.

Chapman said wants to stay in Boston. He wants to close games and make it to the playoffs. Whether that gets to happen is a conversation happening above him.

For now, the positive news is that the leg feels good.