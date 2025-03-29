Red Sox Bid Farewell to Last of Andrew Benintendi Trade

The Boston Red Sox released minor-league pitcher Grant Gambrell on Wednesday. At 27, Gambrell joined the organization in the February 2021 trade that shipped outfielder Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City as part of a three-team, seven-player swap.

With Gambrell’s departure, Josh Winckowski remains the sole member of the group of five players the Red Sox acquired in the multi-team trade that resulted in fan-favorite Benintendi’s departure. The Red Sox have gradually let go of the remaining players: slugger Franchy Cordero in 2022, outfielder Freddy Valdez the following year, and right-handed pitcher Luis De La Rosa earlier this season. Now, only Winckowski remains in the fold.

Benintendi’s time in Boston is often defined by one unforgettable moment — his game-saving, diving catch in left field during Game 4 of the 2018 ALCS against the Astros, sealing a pivotal win and propelling the Red Sox toward an eventual World Series title.

An Uneven Tenure

It was the kind of play that at the time seemed to elevate Benintendi as one of the game’s clutch performers on a big stage. But Benintendi’s relationship with the Red Sox wasn’t always smooth. There were rumblings of tension, particularly surrounding manager Alex Cora’s handling of Benintendi’s role and approach at the plate. Though the conflicts never quite spilled into the public eye, the friction was enough to contribute to Boston’s eventual decision to move on from the former first-round pick.

The Royals traded Benintendi to the Yankees in 2022, and in 2023 he signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. He’s currently on the IL after suffering a fracture in his right hand when he was hit by a pitch this spring training.

“Playing obviously at a park like that every day is enjoyable,” Benintendi told MassLive’s Christopher Smith in 2022. “The history and all that. Obviously the fans. But more than anything, you build a relationship with players, your teammates. It goes beyond baseball. If anything, it’s just being around those guys. But I talk to them all the time. I see them a lot, too.”