Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox Bid Farewell to Last of Andrew Benintendi Trade

  • 13 Shares
  • Updated
John Glaser, USA Today

The Boston Red Sox released minor-league pitcher Grant Gambrell on Wednesday. At 27, Gambrell joined the organization in the February 2021 trade that shipped outfielder Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City as part of a three-team, seven-player swap.

With Gambrell’s departure, Josh Winckowski remains the sole member of the group of five players the Red Sox acquired in the multi-team trade that resulted in fan-favorite Benintendi’s departure. The Red Sox have gradually let go of the remaining players: slugger Franchy Cordero in 2022, outfielder Freddy Valdez the following year, and right-handed pitcher Luis De La Rosa earlier this season. Now, only Winckowski remains in the fold.

Benintendi’s time in Boston is often defined by one unforgettable moment — his game-saving, diving catch in left field during Game 4 of the 2018 ALCS against the Astros, sealing a pivotal win and propelling the Red Sox toward an eventual World Series title.

An Uneven Tenure

It was the kind of play that at the time seemed to elevate Benintendi as one of the game’s clutch performers on a big stage. But Benintendi’s relationship with the Red Sox wasn’t always smooth. There were rumblings of tension, particularly surrounding manager Alex Cora’s handling of Benintendi’s role and approach at the plate. Though the conflicts never quite spilled into the public eye, the friction was enough to contribute to Boston’s eventual decision to move on from the former first-round pick.

The Royals traded Benintendi to the Yankees in 2022, and in 2023 he signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. He’s currently on the IL after suffering a fracture in his right hand when he was hit by a pitch this spring training.

“Playing obviously at a park like that every day is enjoyable,” Benintendi told MassLive’s Christopher Smith in 2022. “The history and all that. Obviously the fans. But more than anything, you build a relationship with players, your teammates. It goes beyond baseball. If anything, it’s just being around those guys. But I talk to them all the time. I see them a lot, too.”

Jay Pritchard covers the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball and sports media for Heavy.com. More about Jay Pritchard

Read More

Boston Red Sox Players

Wilyer Abreu's headshot W. Abreu
Brayan Bello's headshot B. Bello
Brennan Bernardino's headshot B. Bernardino
Alexander Bregman's headshot A. Bregman
Walker Buehler's headshot W. Buehler
Isaiah Campbell's headshot I. Campbell
Triston Casas's headshot T. Casas
Albertin Chapman's headshot A. Chapman
Kutter Crawford's headshot K. Crawford
Cooper Criswell's headshot C. Criswell
Garrett Crochet's headshot G. Crochet
Robert Dalbec's headshot B. Dalbec
Rafael Devers's headshot R. Devers
Hunter Dobbins's headshot H. Dobbins
Jarren Duran's headshot J. Duran
Richard Fitts's headshot R. Fitts
Michael Fulmer's headshot M. Fulmer
Jhostynxon Garcia's headshot J. Garcia
Lucas Giolito's headshot L. Giolito
Roman González's headshot R. González
Vaughn Grissom's headshot V. Grissom
Luis Guerrero's headshot L. Guerrero
David Hamilton's headshot D. Hamilton
Liam Hendriks's headshot L. Hendriks
Tanner Houck's headshot T. Houck
Joe Jacques's headshot J. Jacques
Zachery Kelly's headshot Z. Kelly
Bryan Mata's headshot B. Mata
Reese McGuire's headshot R. McGuire
Wyatt Mills's headshot W. Mills
Jovani Moran's headshot J. Moran
Christopher Murphy's headshot C. Murphy
Carlos Narvaez's headshot C. Narváez
James Paxton's headshot J. Paxton
Zach Penrod's headshot Z. Penrod
Luis Perales's headshot L. Perales
Charles Priester's headshot Q. Priester
Ceddanne Rafaela's headshot C. Rafaela
Robert Refsnyder's headshot R. Refsnyder
Pablo Reyes's headshot P. Reyes
Blake Sabol's headshot B. Sabol
Patrick Sandoval's headshot P. Sandoval
Justin Slaten's headshot J. Slaten
Nicholas Sogard's headshot N. Sogard
Noah Song's headshot N. Song
Trevor Story's headshot T. Story
Trayce Thompson's headshot T. Thompson
Naoyuki Uwasawa's headshot N. Uwasawa
Brandon Walter's headshot B. Walter
Gregory Weissert's headshot G. Weissert
Garrett Whitlock's headshot G. Whitlock
Justin Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Joshua Winckowski's headshot J. Winckowski
Connor Wong's headshot C. Wong
Masataka Yoshida's headshot M. Yoshida

Comments

Red Sox Bid Farewell to Last of Andrew Benintendi Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x