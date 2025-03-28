Red Sox Blow Up Bullpen Plans Hours Before Opening Day

Having already waited an entire year, Liam Hendriks will have to wait a little longer for his first appearance in a Boston Red Sox uniform, as he was moved to the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation ahead of the team’s opening day matchup in Texas. The right-hander spent the entirety of last season on the roster while recovering from Tommy John surgery but has yet to officially debut for the club.

Following Boston’s 5-2 victory, Hendriks told reporters that he consulted Dr. Keith Meister — the Texas Rangers’ team doctor who handled his surgery back in August 2023—during his time with the Chicago White Sox. The veteran reliever, a three-time All-Star, explained that he received an injection to address the issue and that he will pause his throwing program for three to five days. However, Hendriks stressed that there are no major concerns regarding his elbow.

“Nothing permanent, nothing structurally wrong or anything like that,” Hendriks said in an AP wire report. “It’s just a little bit of soreness in there that was bugging me.”

With Hendriks unavailable, right-hander Cooper Criswell earned a spot on the roster. The final bullpen decision came down to Criswell and left-hander Brennan Bernardino, but once Hendriks was scratched, both pitchers made the club.

The Red Sox had originally planned for Hendriks to serve as a setup option ahead of closer Aroldis Chapman. Manager Alex Cora mentioned that Zack Kelly, Justin Slaten, and Garrett Whitlock are all candidates to cover key innings late in games.

“We’ll mix and match,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before yesterday’s game.

A native of Australia, the thirty-six-year-old Hendriks won the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 after returning from treatment for Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.