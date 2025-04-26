Red Sox Brass on Roman Anthony’s Arrival: ‘It’s Happening Sooner Than You Think’

The Boston Red Sox have a future worth getting fired up about — and it’s not just because of what’s happening at Fenway right now.

Boston opened the 2025 season by handing Kristian Campbell a big league roster spot, a move that lit up the fanbase and signaled a new youth movement. Campbell has more than held his own to start the year, but he’s just the tip of the iceberg. Two more elite prospects, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, are waiting in the wings — and if you believe the buzz inside the organization, it’s only a matter of time.

Anthony, who currently holds the title of the top prospect in Major League Baseball, has been torching Triple-A pitching to start the year. Despite a scare on Friday when he fouled a ball off his foot, Anthony’s early returns have more than confirmed the Sox’ belief that he is a genuine talent. He hasn’t even debuted yet, and he’s already got a fan club inside the walls of Fenway.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy joined WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Friday and couldn’t hide his excitement about Anthony’s future — and how close he might be.

“Well, we just keep walking by (Craig Breslow’s) office saying, ‘Come on, man. What are we waiting for? Let’s go!’” Kennedy joked. “Yeah, it’s so exciting to have guys who are literally knocking on the door and trying to play their way into the big league lineup.”

Kennedy went on to explain the team’s approach: “I think the thing with him or anybody else — when you have someone who is in a sort of top-of-the-minor-league player development cycle, you wanna make sure that they’re fully ready, and when they come up they’re going to come up to stay. So when guys are performing who you already have at the big league level, you do have a bit of a wait-and-see.”

As Kennedy put it, “There’s no magic to it. There’s the old baseball saying, ‘These things usually take care of themselves.’ I don’t like saying that because that often times results in an injury or someone underperforming. But it’s been great to see, and I’m sure he’ll be up sooner rather than later, but you never know.”

One thing’s for sure: it’s not just the fans who are eager for Roman Anthony’s arrival. The excitement is real in the front office — and pretty soon, the Roman Empire could be taking over all of New England.