Triston Casas Done for 2025 — And His Replacement is …Underwhelming

The Red Sox suffered a devastating blow to their 2025 season when slugging first baseman Triston Casas was placed on the 10-day injured list with a ruptured left patellar tendon. While the team hasn’t officially ruled him out for the season, the severity of the injury all but guarantees that Casas won’t return to the field in 2025.

In response, Boston selected infielder Abraham Toro from Triple-A Worcester to provide depth, although Romy Gonzalez is expected to get most of the starts at first base for the time being. The Red Sox didn’t need a corresponding 40-man roster move, as a spot was already open. Additionally, the club reinstated lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino from the bereavement list and optioned Luis Guerrero.

A Red Sox Stopgap at First

Toro’s arrival comes with little fanfare or excitement. For starters, he has only 15 MLB games at first base.

As Maura McGurk wrote for Over the Monster in January, Toro “simply doesn’t play enough,” and despite flashes of potential — including a historic stretch after a mid-series trade from Houston to Seattle — his overall MLB performance has fallen short. McGurk recalled that Toro “became the first player in MLB history to hit a grand slam off a pitcher he was traded for earlier in the same season,” but she also reminded readers that his career slash line of .220/.285/.353 over five-plus seasons “isn’t going to become elite just because we happen to own a Green Monster.”

The Red Sox asked Abraham Toro to improve his approach to fastballs and focus on hitting the ball harder. He did. And he’s been performing well since Spring Training. 'I love the plan they have for me,' he said." pic.twitter.com/KMsbrXWoS0 — Marcos Grunfeld 🇮🇱 / Sígueme en YouTube (@TheBeatwriter) May 1, 2025

Toro’s big league track record suggests the Red Sox aren’t looking for upside so much as a warm body to cover innings and preserve roster flexibility during a year now shaped by attrition. Once DFA’d by the A’s and left unsigned until late in the offseason only to accept Boston’s minor league deal, Toro joins a long list of fringe utility players that GM Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora seems unable to resist deploying.

With Casas sidelined and the front office continuing to patch holes rather than fortify the roster, Toro’s promotion feels less like a calculated move and more like a short-term stopgap.