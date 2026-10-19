Red Sox Castoff Still a Free Agent 100 Days After Last MLB Pitch

Former Red Sox left-hander Danny Coulombe, a 12-year veteran released by Boston in July, remains a free agent as of Oct. 19, exactly 100 days after throwing his final MLB pitch on July 11 at Citi Field.

Boston cut ties with the 36-year-old left-hander seven days later, and no club has signed him since, leaving open whether another bullpen call ever comes.

Coulombe threw two scoreless innings that Saturday in a 4-0 win over the New York Mets, walking three. It was his 29th appearance of the season. Boston designated him for assignment that weekend, and he cleared waivers, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Danny Coulombe’s Struggles With the Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox signed Coulombe in March to a one-year deal worth $1 million, according to The Sports Hub. The original agreement called for $2.25 million, but red flags in his medical review forced a restructured contract loaded with incentives, including $75,000 at 30 appearances. His release came one outing short of that bonus. The adjusted terms cut the guarantee by more than half and added $1.25 million in bonuses tied to days on the roster.

Boston needed a second left-hander behind closer Aroldis Chapman. Then-manager Alex Cora pointed to the variety in Coulombe’s repertoire.

“The kitchen sink,” Cora said, as quoted by The Boston Globe.

“Having Danny here makes us better,” Cora added, according to MLB.com.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow never discussed Coulombe in detail. He did address the bullpen at the start of spring training.

“We continue to explore opportunities,” Breslow said, during spring training.

Coulombe finished 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 10 strikeouts and 15 walks in 22 innings. Cervical spasms sent him to the injured list in early May, and he returned May 24, according to MLB.com. A 6.34 SIERA suggested the ERA flattered him, and his strikeout rate sank to 10.4 percent.

Interim manager Chad Tracy praised the final outing.

“Huge, huge. Allowed us to stay away from (Chapman), so it was important,” Tracy said after the game.

The scoreless frames spared Boston from turning to its closer on a night the bullpen was already stretched thin. But even with words of praise from two managers, Boston went ahead and moved Coulombe off the 40-man roster.

Danny Coulombe’s Career and Free Agent Status

Coulombe was born Oct. 26, 1989, in St. Louis and attended Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the 25th round in 2012 out of Texas Tech, according to MLB.com.

He debuted Sept. 16, 2014, with the Dodgers. Stops followed with the Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers before Boston.

The 2025 season brought a 2.30 ERA across 55 games with the Twins and Rangers. Minnesota dealt him at the deadline after he posted a 1.16 ERA in 40 appearances. Since 2022, his 2.38 ERA stood as the lowest among major league left-handers with at least 100 innings, according to the Red Sox announcement. He also allowed one hit over 1.2 scoreless postseason innings with the Orioles.

No reports have surfaced of another club pursuing Coulombe since his release. No retirement announcement has come either. Transaction trackers list him as a free agent, and he turns 37 on Oct. 26.