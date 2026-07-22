Red Sox Urged to Trade For $6.7 Million Catcher Upgrade For Wild Card Chase

With the trade deadline approaching and the postseason race tightening, the Red Sox have been urged to pursue a $6.7 million veteran catcher who could provide a significant boost behind the plate during the Wild Card chase.

The proposed move wouldn’t just address Boston’s biggest question at catcher — it could also reshape the club’s deadline strategy as the front office weighs how aggressively to pursue a playoff spot.

TalkSox floated the idea Wednesday, naming Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers as the fix for a Boston position that has underperformed all season. Carlos Narvaez plays elite defense but is suffering through a 53 wRC+ that keeps the lineup from clicking on all cylinders. Connor Wong has improved from a rough 2025 but isn’t an everyday option for a team chasing October. Mickey Gasper, meanwhile, simply isn’t an MLB-caliber bat right now.

Jeffers Offers Offensive Punch Boston’s Catchers Lack

TalkSox writer Alex Mayes argues the fix is obvious.

“Jeffers is the exact type of catcher the Red Sox need,” Mayes wrote in his TalkSox article. Narvaez’s defensive gifts don’t offset his bat, and Jeffers solves that trade-off from the right side of the plate.

The numbers back it up. Jeffers is hitting .292 with a .404 on-base percentage and .538 slugging mark, good for a .406 wOBA and 162 wRC+ since returning from a broken hamate bone on July 10. His strikeout rate sits at 15.3 percent, matching his walk rate almost exactly. He also ranks in the top 10 percent of the league in bat speed at 73.3 mph, with a 20.7 percent pull-air rate that fits the same offensive profile Boston chased when it signed Willson Contreras. Eight home runs in roughly 40 games suggest more power is coming once he’s fully back in form.

Defense is where the trade pitch gets complicated. Jeffers grades out in the 62nd percentile in blocks above average and framing, but the 15th percentile in caught-stealing rate and the 34th percentile in pop time. Compared to Narvaez, he’s a clear step down defensively, even if that gap is common among catchers being discussed as offensive upgrades.

Twins Trade Cost Could Test Red Sox Farm System

A bigger obstacle is whether Minnesota wants to move him at all. The Twins are pushing for a Wild Card spot in a weak American League, currently four games behind the Red Sox who hold the third Wild Card position. A rental catcher with Jeffers’ offensive upside carries real value to a club still fighting for October. If Minnesota does engage, Boston should expect a steep asking price built around close-to-MLB-ready prospects.

An SI.com mock trade floated earlier this year proposed sending Wong, pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson and infield prospect Mikey Romero to Minnesota for Jeffers, while a Twins Daily piece explored a similar swap centered on Wong.

Jeffers is playing under a one-year, $6.7 million deal and reaches unrestricted free agency in 2027, complicating any deal for a Boston farm system regarded as one of the sport’s deepest.

The New York Yankees have been tied to Jeffers throughout the summer, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ reporting, adding competition to drive up whatever price the Twins eventually set.