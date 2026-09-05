Red Sox Announce Ceddanne Rafaela News Amid Injury Absence

The Boston Red Sox were still without an ailing Ceddanne Rafaela as they began a critical series against the Baltimore Orioles, but the center fielder’s return could be nearing.

Rafaela has been out with soreness in his right quad, which kept him out of the last two games, but manager Chad Tracy shared some important news about his progress on Friday. Though he likely won’t return on Saturday, Rafaela could be back without having to make a stint on the injured list, the team’s interim manager shared.

Ceddanne Rafaela Getting Closer to a Return

Tracy told reporters that Rafaela is “unlikely” to return to the lineup on Saturday, but the team was hoping he would avoid a trip to the injured list and could return soon.

“He’s better today,” Tracy said, via NESN. “So it’s improved, but again I’m not in position where I’m running him out there until I hear he’s in a really, really good spot. We’re seeing improvements, which is good.”

Tracy added that the team would re-evaluate where Rafaela stands after another day of treatment on Saturday.

“We want to get through a full day of treatment and check back to see where he’s feeling,” Tracy said.

Ceddanne Rafaela Improving

That was an improvement from Thursday, when Tracy had no definitive timeline for when Rafaela could return.

“He’s still sore, so still some tightness and soreness in there,” Tracy said, via MLB.com. “So obviously, he’s off, and then we’ll essentially be day to day. He’s going to get treatment like crazy, and we’ll be day to day to see how he feels and how he’s progressing.” Tracy was asked on Thursday whether Rafaela could be back after one or two games, but he could not commit to it.