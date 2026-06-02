Red Sox Reunion Suddenly Makes Sense After Mets Release Former Fan Favorite

The New York Mets released former Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo on Monday, and the timing may be better for a Boston Red Sox club suddenly searching for healthy infield depth.

With multiple Red Sox infielders sidelined and Arroyo coming off a productive Triple-A stint, a reunion that once seemed unlikely now appears to make sense.

Arroyo’s Syracuse Numbers Made a Strong Case

It is unclear whether Arroyo had an opt-out clause in his contract, but the idea makes sense based on what Arroyo did in Syracuse this season. He led the Syracuse Mets in RBIs for the month of May and put up a slash line on the season of .304/.333/.446 with five home runs — numbers good enough to demand a look from any club short on infield options, which at the moment describes the Boston Red Sox perfectly.

Arroyo, 31, signed a non-roster invite deal with the Mets in January after spending 2025 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, where injuries held him to 45 games. In that limited time, he posted an .869 OPS, the strongest mark of his career at any level with at least 45 games played. His last big-league appearance came in 2023.

The Clearwater, Florida, native cycled through the Milwaukee Brewers and Phillies systems in recent years without sticking on a 40-man roster long enough to reclaim a major-league job. But his bat has remained solid, and his ability to play all four infield positions has always been the argument in his favor. According to a report by CBS Sports, Arroyo may have triggered an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with Syracuse to force the release.

Arroyo’s best years came in Boston. He spent four seasons with the Boston Red Sox starting in 2020, posting 2.2 bWAR and a .716 OPS across 689 at-bats with 18 home runs. In 2021, he was part of a Red Sox club that won 92 games and upset the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series, going 5-for-16 with a double in that series before Boston fell to the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Red Sox fans developed a genuine affection for Arroyo before the injury attrition got the better of him.

Red Sox Infield Situation Opens a Door for Arroyo

The Boston Red Sox infield is an infirmary right now. First baseman Triston Casas remains on the 60-day injured list with a left abdominal strain compounding his ongoing knee recovery, with a return unlikely before the All-Star break at the earliest, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. Shortstop Trevor Story underwent sports hernia surgery in May and is not expected back until July. Utility infielder Romy Gonzalez remains on the 60-day IL following shoulder surgery. And Willson Contreras, acquired this winter to cover first base, is currently listed day-to-day with a wrist issue.

Arroyo’s versatility — second base, third base, shortstop, and first base — combined with a .304 average at Triple-A, makes him exactly the kind of option a club in Boston’s situation could find attractive, especially with Arroyo’s history in Boston. No Red Sox interest has been reported, but with four infielders in various stages of unavailability, the fit is hard to ignore.

Arroyo is a free agent. The next call is up to him — and whichever team decides a proven infielder hitting .304 in Triple-A is worth the risk.