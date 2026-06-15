Red Sox $13 Million Closer’s Stock Rising Leading Up to Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox managed to win a series over the Texas Rangers over the weekend, but still lost the finale 6-4 and fell to 29-40 on the season. They remain in last place in the American League East and five games back in the wild card race.

The American League is relatively weak, so the Red Sox do have a chance to bounce back into the race and potentially snatch a wild card spot, but if they can’t turn things around quickly, it is very likely that they will be sellers at the trade deadline.

One of their top trade candidates is closer Aroldis Chapman. The veteran left-hander is having one of the best seasons of his career. Bob Nightengale of USA Today notes that as the deadline gets closer, Chapman’s stock is rising.

“The good news for the Boston Red Sox’ struggles is that closer Aroldis Chapman’s trade value has gone up,” Nightengale wrote.

“There won’t be a single reliever traded at the deadline who will have a fresher arm. Chapman, who has converted all 13 of his save opportunities with a 0.46 ERA, has pitched just twice in the last 26 days going back to May 18, and has pitched only 19.2 innings this entire season.”

Aroldis Chapman’s Trade Value is Going Up

2026 has been one of the best seasons of Chapman’s career thus far. The 38-year-old left-hander likely is on the way to becoming an All-Star for the ninth time. He is a two-time World Series champion and two-time American League Reliever of the Year.

Chapman has been dealt at the deadline twice before, so this wouldn’t be new for him. But the Red Sox could certainly get a lot for him. He is one of the few players on their current roster that is on an expiring contract. He does have a mutual option for 2027, but those are rarely exercised, so the chances of Chapman becoming a free agent at the end of the season are quite high.

The Red Sox signed him prior to the 2025 season and brought him back for 2026. They have a lot of solid young players, but they could possibly land some good prospects for him. What they really need is a right-handed bat with power, and if they can get that in a trade for Chapman, then they’ll at least set themselves up well for the future.

Weak AL Will Shape Red Sox’ Deadline Plans

It would be hard to imagine Boston holding onto Chapman at the deadline. However, it all depends on where they are in the standings. If they stay close in the wild card race, then perhaps they could push the chips for a run and add a proven right-handed bat as opposed to a prospect.

They have a lot of tradable pieces, and Chapman is their top trade chip. If they continue to struggle, then Chapman will more than likely be moved to a contending team. Boston has been one of the league’s biggest disappointments this year after earning a wild card spot in 2025.