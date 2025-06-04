Red Sox Coach Has Altercation With Angels Players as Tensions Brew Before Finale

The Red Sox wrapped up another miserable series on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park, and while an optimist might look at what happened pregame and say the team finally showed some fight, a pessimist would point out that this is just a frustrated team that can’t handle having dropped to 6-17 in one-run games, with a 2-8 record in their last 10 games entering the series finale.

No matter the viewpoint, the fact is that the Red Sox and Angels got into a pregame scuffle before Wednesday’s matinee.

As Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald described it, “A little over an hour before first pitch during pregame warmups, Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores got into a verbal altercation with Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson and several other players and coaches.”

Indeed, video showed Flores and Anderson (who started L.A.’s win on Monday), nose-to-nose before the game, and the argument eventually expanding to other players. Flores argued with Angels coaches and was eventually separated from them by Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson.

Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘We’re Not Getting Better’

This comes after Red Sox manager Alex Cora was clearly frustrated with the state of the team after Tuesday night’s loss, a 4-3 game that marked the second straight loss by one run. Cora did not hold back on what he’s seeing from the team. “We keep making the same mistakes. We’re not getting better,” Cora said following Tuesday’s 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Los Angeles Angels, per the AP.