Red Sox Provide Major Update on Connelly Early After Nationals Game

The Boston Red Sox may have avoided the worst-case scenario with pitcher Connelly Early.

Interim manager Chad Tracy revealed Wednesday that the promising young left-hander is dealing with inflammation in his throwing elbow after leaving Tuesday’s start.

On an encouraging note, an MRI alleviated concerns about UCL damage or other structural issues.

“Posterior elbow inflammation in the area that we thought it was,” Tracy said, via MLB.com, following a 10-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. “That was kind of the area that he was complaining about last night. So, we got some good news there. We’ll still wait to see the next steps.

“Obviously with some soreness there, you wait a few days, wait for the rest of the week. But hopefully we can get him back up throwing soon. But some good news.”

Red Sox Place Early on IL

Early landed on the 15-day injured list after throwing just 61 pitches over four innings in his last start. He did not allow a run while giving up three hits and striking out five.

The Red Sox should provide a definitive timeline on his return at some point in the near future, though they hope he will begin throwing again soon.

Early has been a bright spot in a difficult season for the Red Sox (37-48), going 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 17 starts. Additionally, in 91.2 innings, he has struck out 93 and walked 34.

He was next scheduled to start Tuesday against the White Sox in Chicago. Boston has yet to announce who will pitch in his place.

Red Sox Add Pair of Left-Handed Pitchers to Roster

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox reinstated left-hander Jovani Moran for the 15-day IL and recalled fellow southpaw Alec Gamboa from Triple-A Worcester.

Moran was scheduled to pitch Wednesday for Double-A Portland. Instead, the 29-year-old is back with Boston after missing a month with elbow inflammation. He is expected to slide back into middle relief after recording a 3.12 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 41 strikeouts over 34.2 innings.

Gamboa, 29, has allowed two runs over four innings (three appearances).