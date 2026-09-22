Red Sox-Cubs Nightmare Boston Weather Forecast Could Disrupt Playoff Schedule

It’s already a weird ending.

Major League Baseball has the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs closing out the regular season against one another in a fascinating interleague series between two of the league’s oldest ballclubs. It’s cool, yes, but also unusual.

It has a chance to get way weirder, though, if the weather forecast has its say.

The series is being played in Boston, and a crazy nor’easter storm could be moving in toward the Northeast.

If the storm hits, it could be a mess.

It could even be enough of a mess to alter how the Red Sox and Cubs can prepare for the playoffs.

Boston Weather Forecast for Red Sox-Cubs

The forecast looks really, really yucky.

This map sums it up, for those who understand it:

I can’t stress enough how messy the Cubs and Red Sox situation is about to get if anything close to a storm like this comes to fruition next weekend (a high likelihood given the blocking pattern in eastern Canada). The Red Sox are virtually locked into the second AL Wild Card… pic.twitter.com/E4jKktW63x — Matthew Gross (@MattGross87) September 21, 2026

Basically, it would shock no one to see baseball games delayed or postponed over the weekend in Boston.

MLB will want to finish off regular season games, though. The Cubs probably will need to play all 162 games to know exactly what seeding is like for the NL Wild Card spots.

Plenty of time for the forecast to change, but the Red Sox are looking at potentially needing to make up one or two Cubs games next Monday, the day before the playoffs start. Even if they mail it in those games, it would be highly suboptimal, to say the least. https://t.co/xJ3WwBhuJm — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 21, 2026

Weather vs. Playoff Schedule

As Tim Healey of the Boston Globe writes in the post above, the Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The MLB regular season is slated to end on Sunday, Sept. 27.

If there are games to be made up between the Red Sox and Cubs once the nor’easter subsides, they’ll likely have to happen on Monday, Sept. 28 — assuming the storm is gone by then — and if it’s not, things could get even trickier.

But as it stands, Boston and Chicago could be looking at playing on an extra day, something that has the potential to ruin their preparation for the postseason.

Even if the games only mean a little bit, pitchers will still have to throw. Whoever they are would then be limited in what they could do in the early days of the Wild Card Round.

It’s a highly unusual timing for such a storm, but it has the potential to throw off everything for both the Red Sox and the Cubs at a pivotal point in the season.