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Red Sox-Cubs Nightmare Boston Weather Forecast Could Disrupt Playoff Schedule

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Pete Crow-Armstrong slides in against Trevor Story.
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 20: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs slides past Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox, who is unable to make the tag, for a double during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

It’s already a weird ending.

Major League Baseball has the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs closing out the regular season against one another in a fascinating interleague series between two of the league’s oldest ballclubs. It’s cool, yes, but also unusual.

It has a chance to get way weirder, though, if the weather forecast has its say.

The series is being played in Boston, and a crazy nor’easter storm could be moving in toward the Northeast.

If the storm hits, it could be a mess.

It could even be enough of a mess to alter how the Red Sox and Cubs can prepare for the playoffs.

Boston Weather Forecast for Red Sox-Cubs

The forecast looks really, really yucky.

This map sums it up, for those who understand it:

Basically, it would shock no one to see baseball games delayed or postponed over the weekend in Boston.

MLB will want to finish off regular season games, though. The Cubs probably will need to play all 162 games to know exactly what seeding is like for the NL Wild Card spots.

Weather vs. Playoff Schedule

As Tim Healey of the Boston Globe writes in the post above, the Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The MLB regular season is slated to end on Sunday, Sept. 27.

If there are games to be made up between the Red Sox and Cubs once the nor’easter subsides, they’ll likely have to happen on Monday, Sept. 28 — assuming the storm is gone by then — and if it’s not, things could get even trickier.

But as it stands, Boston and Chicago could be looking at playing on an extra day, something that has the potential to ruin their preparation for the postseason.

Even if the games only mean a little bit, pitchers will still have to throw. Whoever they are would then be limited in what they could do in the early days of the Wild Card Round.

It’s a highly unusual timing for such a storm, but it has the potential to throw off everything for both the Red Sox and the Cubs at a pivotal point in the season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Red Sox-Cubs Nightmare Boston Weather Forecast Could Disrupt Playoff Schedule

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