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Red Sox-Cubs Game Time Suddenly Changed Due to Inclement Weather

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Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 26: A general view of Fenway Park during a rain delay between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on June 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are wrapping up their regular seasons across Friday and Saturday with a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Due to the incoming nor’easter on the East Coast, MLB decided to schedule a doubleheader between the two teams on Friday.

The first game is set to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET, while Game 2 was originally scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.

Red Sox-Cubs Announce Sudden Game Time Change

With clear concern that the weather could impact the game this evening, the Red Sox and Cubs announced that they moved Game 2 of the doubleheader up.

Game 1 will keep its original start time, while Game 2 will now start at 5:35 p.m. ET. The change is notable for fans attending the second game Friday evening.

The Red Sox and Cubs expect the gates for the second game to open at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox have moved the start time for Game 2 of today’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park from 6:05 p.m. to 5:35 p.m,” the team announced via social media. “The change was made in consultation with Major League Baseball due to potential weather impacts later this evening. Fenway Park gates are expected to open for Game 2 at 4:35 p.m.”

Key Storylines Entering the Series

Both the Cubs and Red Sox have already clinched postseason berths, which makes these games a little less intriguing.

However, Boston still has yet to secure the second Wild Card seed. The Red Sox remain one win or a Chicago White Sox loss away from doing so. And the Cubs are in a close race with the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies for the three Wild Card spots in the National League.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Red Sox-Cubs Game Time Suddenly Changed Due to Inclement Weather

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